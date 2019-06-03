Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT

(UG)
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Peugeot : Total number of voting rights and shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 16:25

Author : CMF

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES AT THE END OF

EACH CALENDAR MONTH

Issued

Par

Number of

Number of voting rights

2019

Capital

Value

Shares

Total exercisable

Total theoretical

December 30

November 30

October 31

September 30

August 31

July 29

June 30

May 31

€ 904,828,213

€ 1

904,828,213

1,136,809,960

1,147,767,695

April 30

€ 904,828,213

€ 1

904,828,213

1,136,615,623

1,147,573,358

March 31

€ 904,828,213

€ 1

904,828,213

1,134,566,434

1,145,882,169

February 28

€ 904,828,213

€ 1

904,828,213

1,134,604,647

1,145,920,382

January 31

€ 904,828,213

€ 1

904,828,213

1,134,706,227

1,146,021,962

La Sté Peugeot SA a publié ce contenu, le 03 juin 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le03 juin 2019 14:24:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur PEUGEOT
16:25PEUGEOT : Total number of voting rights and shares
PU
10:20EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Renault, Total, Société Générale, Euronext, Casino, R..
01/06Légère hausse du marché automobile français en mai (constructeurs)
AW
31/05Conseil de Renault mardi pour discuter d'une fusion avec Fiat
RE
31/05Renault, le marché a-t-il tout faux ?
30/05Le projet de fusion entre Fiat Chrysler et -2-
DJ
30/05JEAN-DOMINIQUE SENARD : Le projet de fusion entre Fiat Chrysler et Renault mis à..
DJ
30/05AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : LVMH, Rémy Cointreau, Swisscom, Elior, Adidas, Peugeo..
28/05PEUGEOT : plus forte hausse du CAC 40 à la clôture du mardi 28 mai 2019 -
AO
28/05EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Renault, Vivendi, Engie, Solutions 30, Neopost, Aliba..
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur PEUGEOT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (€)
CA 2019 75 961 M
EBIT 2019 5 371 M
Résultat net 2019 3 382 M
Trésorerie 2019 9 196 M
Rendement 2019 4,79%
PER 2019 5,55
PER 2020 5,19
VE / CA 2019 0,12x
VE / CA 2020 0,10x
Capitalisation 18 069 M
Graphique PEUGEOT
Durée : Période :
Peugeot : Graphique analyse technique Peugeot | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PEUGEOT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 23,8 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Henri Philippe Reichstul Member-Supervisory Board
Marie-Hélène Peugeot-Roncoroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PEUGEOT7.11%20 181
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP3.30%192 332
VOLKSWAGEN0.42%78 960
DAIMLER AG1.14%55 483
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-0.33%47 289
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 021
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data
Audience certifiée par