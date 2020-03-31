|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT (EUROPE) SA
La politique d'investissement de ce compartiment vise à obtenir une croissance du capital en investissant au moins deux tiers de ses actifs totaux / sa fortune totale dans des actions ou tout autre titre apparenté aux actions émis par des sociétés utilisant la technologie numérique pour offrir des services interactifs et/ou des produits associés à des services interactifs dans le domaine de la communication.
|
|Performances du fonds : Pictet-Digital P EUR
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 07-04-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-8.56%
|-2.7%
|-10.46%
|-2.87%
|-3.15%
|+24.08%
|+353.41%
|Catégorie
|
-11.66%
|
-7.78%
|
-12.13%
|
-2.28%
|
1.85%
|
28.37%
|
-
|
|
|Exposition sectorielle au 29-02-2020
|
|
|
|Exposition par type d'actif au 29-02-2020
|
|
|
|
|Long
|Court
|Nets
|Actions
|98.41%
|0%
|98.41%
|Liquidités
|2.06%
|0.47%
|1.59%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|30-06-2008
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Fonds étrangers
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Secteur Technologies
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|MSCI ACWI NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|309 M EUR au 31-03-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte Audit S.à r.l.
Boîte de style Morningstar
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|14.51%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.49
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|24.08%