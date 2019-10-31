Connexion
Pictet-Digital P EUR       LU0340554913

PICTET-DIGITAL P EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 19/11
339.66 EUR   -0.03%
Stratégie du fonds géré par PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT (EUROPE) SA
La politique d'investissement de ce compartiment vise à obtenir une croissance du capital en investissant au moins deux tiers de ses actifs totaux / sa fortune totale dans des actions ou tout autre titre apparenté aux actions émis par des sociétés utilisant la technologie numérique pour offrir des services interactifs et/ou des produits associés à des services interactifs dans le domaine de la communication.
Performances du fonds : Pictet-Digital P EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 19-11-2019
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +23.27% +1.5% +3.42% +3.78% +17.98% +43.66% +378.66%
Catégorie 35.46% 5.16% 11.05% 14.26% 30.08% 61.54% -
Exposition sectorielle au 31-10-2019
Exposition par type d'actif au 31-10-2019
Long Court Nets
Actions 96.87% 0% 96.87%
Liquidités 3.38% 0.25% 3.13%
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Pictet-Digital P dy USD23.18%43.59%64M USD2.4%
Pictet-Digital I EUR24.19%47.19%328M EUR1.2%
Pictet-Digital P EUR23.27%43.66%335M EUR2.4%
Pictet-Digital P dy GBP23.69%43.46%4M GBP2.4%
Pictet-Digital R EUR22.51%40.68%444M EUR2.9%
Pictet-Digital HI EUR16.98%42.10%51M EUR1.2%
Pictet-Digital Z USD25.18%51.61%136M USD0%
Pictet-Digital I dy GBP24.61%46.98%42M GBP1.2%
Pictet-Digital I JPY23.91%47.30%55M JPY1.2%
Pictet-Digital Z EUR25.27%51.69%22M EUR0%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Technologies
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
DNB Fund Technology retail A31.08%68.16%NC335 M EUR
Fidelity Global Technology Y-Acc-EUR42.23%77.80%NC532 M EUR
Franklin Technology I Acc EUR38.17%80.31%NC149 M EUR
Hansard EU Credit Agricole Microcaps EU18.48%20.57%NC0 M EUR
ING Life Hi Tech Sector Eq29.63%29.89%NC0 M EUR
ING Life New Tech & Media29.81%34.36%NC0 M EUR
JPM Europe Dynamic Techs Fd X (acc) EUR37.42%70.95%NC0 M EUR
Xtrackers Stoxx Eurp 600 Tech Swap ETF1C33.96%55.76%NC46 M EUR




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Pictet Asset Management (Europe) SA
Date de création 30-06-2008

Gérant Depuis
Sylvie Sejournet 30-06-2008
Olivier Djopwouo 01-10-2018
Stanislas Effront 01-09-2018
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 30-06-2008
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Technologies
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark MSCI World NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 335 M EUR au 30-09-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte Audit S.à r.l.
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 31-10-2019
Ecart-type 3 ans 12.59%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 1.03
Performance moyenne 3 ans 43.66%
