Stratégie du fonds géré par PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT (EUROPE) SA La politique d'investissement de ce compartiment vise à obtenir une croissance du capital en investissant au moins deux tiers de ses actifs totaux / sa fortune totale dans des actions ou tout autre titre apparenté aux actions émis par des sociétés utilisant la technologie numérique pour offrir des services interactifs et/ou des produits associés à des services interactifs dans le domaine de la communication.

Performances du fonds : Pictet-Digital P EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 19-11-2019 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +23.27% +1.5% +3.42% +3.78% +17.98% +43.66% +378.66% Catégorie 35.46% 5.16% 11.05% 14.26% 30.08% 61.54% -

Exposition sectorielle au 31-10-2019

Exposition par type d'actif au 31-10-2019 Long Court Nets Actions 96.87% 0% 96.87% Liquidités 3.38% 0.25% 3.13%

