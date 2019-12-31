Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  PIMCO GIS Divers Inc Dur H E EUR H Acc       IE00B4TJVF73

PIMCO GIS DIVERS INC DUR H E EUR H ACC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 10/01
12.71 EUR   +0.08%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par PIMCO GLOBAL ADVISORS (IRELAND) LIMITED
The investment objective of the Diversified Income Duration Hedged Fund is to seek to maximise current yield, consistent with prudent investment management. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of variable and floating-rate Fixed Income Instruments, Fixed Income Instruments with a duration of less than or equal to one year, and fixed rate Fixed Income Instruments.
Performances du fonds : PIMCO GIS Divers Inc Dur H E EUR H Acc
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-01-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +0.08% +1.03% +2.5% +1.6% +5.04% +6.36% +27.1%
Catégorie 0.19% 0.67% 0.91% 1.13% 5.77% 4.66% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
PIMCO GIS Divers Inc Dur H Ins USD Acc1.14%12.44%85M USD0.69%
PIMCO GIS Divers Inc Dur H E USD Inc1.10%9.42%39M USD1.59%
PIMCO GIS Divers Inc Dur H Ins EUR H Acc0.00%9.30%90M EUR0.69%
PIMCO GIS Divers Inc Dur H Ins GBP H Acc-0.35%15.05%424M GBP0.69%
PIMCO GIS Divers Inc Dur H E EUR H Acc0.08%6.36%216M EUR1.59%
PIMCO GIS Divers Inc Dur H Ins GBP H Inc-0.32%15.12%52M GBP0.69%
PIMCO GIS Divers Inc Dur H E EUR H Inc0.00%6.29%56M EUR1.59%
PIMCO GIS Divers Inc Dur H E USD Acc1.09%9.41%32M USD1.59%
PIMCO GIS Divers Inc Dur H Ins EUR H Inc0.00%9.25%56M EUR0.69%
PIMCO GIS Divers Inc Dur H Inv USD Acc1.17%11.27%7M USD0.69%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations Internationales Flexibles Couvertes en EUR
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AAF-FoM Flexible Bonds AH 0.44%6.14%NC52 M EUR
AAF-FoM Flexible Bonds CH C 0.45%8.28%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Flexible Bonds CH D 0.46%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Flexible Bonds DH 0.44%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Flexible Bonds F 0.43%0.00%NC35 M EUR
AB Global Dynamic Bd A2 EUR H Acc0.26%-0.13%NC13 M EUR
AB Global Dynamic Bd AR EUR H Inc0.22%-0.18%NC0 M EUR
AB Global Dynamic Bd I2 EUR H Acc0.26%1.56%NC17 M EUR
AB Global Dynamic Bd S EUR H Acc0.31%4.00%NC0 M EUR
AB Global Dynamic Bd S1 EUR H Acc0.25%2.69%NC0 M EUR
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Suiv.




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion PIMCO Global Advisors (Ireland) Limited
Date de création 11-08-2011

Gérant Depuis
Eve Tournier 31-05-2011
Alfred Murata 27-05-2016
Daniel Ivascyn 27-05-2016
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 11-08-2011
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique Open Ended Investment Company
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations Internationales Flexibles Couvertes en EUR
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark -ICE BofAML BB-B Rtd DM HY Ctd TR HUSD 33%
-BBgBarc Gbl Agg Credit ex EM USD Hdg 33%
-JPM EMBI Global Hedged TR USD 33%
Actifs nets de la part 216 M EUR au 31-12-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur State Street Custodial Services (Ireland
Commisaire aux comptes PriceWaterhouseCoopers (Ireland)
Volatilité au 31-12-2019
Ecart-type 3 ans 3.55%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.74
Performance moyenne 3 ans 6.36%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et vwd Group