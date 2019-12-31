Stratégie du fonds géré par FINANCIÈRE ARBEVEL Bénéficiant d'une gestion dynamique, PLUVALCA ALLCAPS recherche la performance à long terme. L'objectif est d'obtenir une performance supérieure à l'indice de référence SBF 120, dividendes réinvestis, au travers d'une sélection de titres « stock picking ».

Performances du fonds : Pluvalca Allcaps A

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-01-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +1.18% +4.03% +9.47% +7.32% +24.87% +26.07% - Catégorie 1.13% 3.51% 9.71% 8.48% 28.04% 31.58% - Indice 1.06% 2.07% 6.76% 8.64% 29.23% 31.3% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Pluvalca Allcaps I 1.22% 31.20% 44M EUR 1% Pluvalca Allcaps B 1.21% 0.00% NC 8M EUR 1.35% Pluvalca Allcaps A 1.18% 26.07% 48M EUR 2.39%

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.