|Stratégie du fonds géré par FINANCIÈRE ARBEVEL
Bénéficiant d'une gestion dynamique, PLUVALCA ALLCAPS recherche la performance à long terme. L'objectif est d'obtenir une performance supérieure à l'indice de référence SBF 120, dividendes réinvestis, au travers d'une sélection de titres « stock picking ».
|Performances du fonds : Pluvalca Allcaps A
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-01-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+1.18%
|+4.03%
|+9.47%
|+7.32%
|+24.87%
|+26.07%
| -
|Catégorie
1.13%
3.51%
9.71%
8.48%
28.04%
31.58%
-
|Indice
1.06%
|2.07%
|6.76%
|8.64%
29.23%
31.3%
-
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|14-01-1998
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie AMF
Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions France Grandes Cap.
Zone d'investissement
|France
Benchmark
|Euronext Paris SBF 120 NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|48 M EUR au 31-12-2019
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Commisaire aux comptes
|KPMG (France)
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|12.83%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.71
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|26.07%