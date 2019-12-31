Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  Pluvalca Allcaps A       FR0000422842

PLUVALCA ALLCAPS A
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 10/01
485.71 EUR   -0.03%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par FINANCIÈRE ARBEVEL
Bénéficiant d'une gestion dynamique, PLUVALCA ALLCAPS recherche la performance à long terme. L'objectif est d'obtenir une performance supérieure à l'indice de référence SBF 120, dividendes réinvestis, au travers d'une sélection de titres « stock picking ».
Performances du fonds : Pluvalca Allcaps A
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-01-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +1.18% +4.03% +9.47% +7.32% +24.87% +26.07% -
Catégorie 1.13% 3.51% 9.71% 8.48% 28.04% 31.58% -
Indice 1.06% 2.07% 6.76% 8.64% 29.23% 31.3% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Pluvalca Allcaps I1.22%31.20%44M EUR1%
Pluvalca Allcaps B1.21%0.00%NC8M EUR1.35%
Pluvalca Allcaps A1.18%26.07%48M EUR2.39%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions France Grandes Cap.
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
ACA France I1.46%11.99%NC3 M EUR
ACA France R1.44%8.72%NC7 M EUR
Actions 21 A-0.37%1.66%NC9 M EUR
Actions 21 I-0.34%4.13%NC8 M EUR
Actions 21 L-0.33%0.00%NC22 M EUR
Actions France M A/I0.57%-5.90%NC242 M EUR
AIS Mandarine Opportunités I0.52%20.73%NC0 M EUR
AIS Mandarine Opportunités P0.49%16.49%NC185 M EUR
Allianz Actio France C/D1.19%33.78%NC36 M EUR
Allianz Actions Aéquitas MC1.43%0.00%NC3 M EUR
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Suiv.




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Financière Arbevel
Date de création 14-01-1998

Gérant Depuis
Sébastien Lalevée 06-03-2009
Régis Aubert 04-06-2012
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 14-01-1998
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Actions France Grandes Cap.
Zone d'investissement France
Benchmark Euronext Paris SBF 120 NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 48 M EUR au 31-12-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Commisaire aux comptes KPMG (France)
Volatilité au 31-12-2019
Ecart-type 3 ans 12.83%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.71
Performance moyenne 3 ans 26.07%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et vwd Group