|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par PORTZAMPARC GESTION
L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'obtenir, sur un horizon minimum de 5 ans, une performance similaire à celle de l'évolution du marché des petites et moyennes capitalisations françaises représenté par l'indice CAC SMALL NR.
|
|Performances du fonds : Portzamparc PME C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 05-05-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-21.85%
|+10.33%
|-23.52%
|-18.7%
|-19.8%
|-27.89%
|+282.23%
|Catégorie
|
-38.01%
|
10.38%
|
-36.13%
|
-35.43%
|
-38.86%
|
-47.92%
|
-
|Indice
|
-23.5%
|6.54%
|-24.18%
|-21.64%
|
-19.42%
|
-19.38%
|
-
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|OUI
|Date de création
|01-12-1998
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions de la zone Euro
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|France
|
Benchmark
|Euronext Paris CAC Small NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|57 M EUR au 31-03-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|HLP Audit
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|20.4%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.47
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-27.89%