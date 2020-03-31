Stratégie du fonds géré par PORTZAMPARC GESTION L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'obtenir, sur un horizon minimum de 5 ans, une performance similaire à celle de l'évolution du marché des petites et moyennes capitalisations françaises représenté par l'indice CAC SMALL NR.

Performances du fonds : Portzamparc PME C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 05-05-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -21.85% +10.33% -23.52% -18.7% -19.8% -27.89% +282.23% Catégorie -38.01% 10.38% -36.13% -35.43% -38.86% -47.92% - Indice -23.5% 6.54% -24.18% -21.64% -19.42% -19.38% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Portzamparc PME P -21.61% 0.00% NC 1M EUR 1.1% Portzamparc PME C -21.85% -27.89% 57M EUR 2%

