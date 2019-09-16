Quadpack Industries : Quadpack boosts research and development and exclusive product offer with Inotech agreement

International beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack Industries has acquired the commercial rights to the patented bi-injection blow moulding (BIBM) process of German technology company Inotech. The terms of the agreement include the joint research and development of new beauty packaging solutions using the process. Financial figures were not disclosed.

Quadpack's department of Design and Advanced Technologies will work with Inotech's designers, led by Josef Gleixner, to fully exploit the possibilities of the BIBM technique.

“Inotech has a special talent for applying science in new and unexpected ways,” said Quadpack CEO and Co-Founder Tim Eaves. “Our Design and Advanced Technologies department has made great strides in trend analysis and creative package design in the year since its formation. Combine that know-how with Inotech's technical expertise, throw in a cutting-edge manufacturing process and you have the perfect conditions to trigger real innovation.”

Inotech's ground-breaking BIBM technique allows the manufacture of products using two materials in a single step. Jeremy Garrard, Quadpack's Director of Design and Advanced Technologies and head of the company's research and development, explained: “This would allow, for example, a transparent window to be incorporated in an opaque bottle or two different colours to be introduced in a single component. The process is highly efficient, offering greater precision and producing less material waste, while eliminating the need for assembly. Greater control of materials gives designers more freedom to explore aesthetic options. True to German engineering standards, products produced using this method deliver superior performance.”

As part of the agreement, Quadpack also takes over Inotech's cosmetics packaging operation and incorporates its beauty-focused products into its portfolio. Current Inotech cosmetics products will continue to be produced at its factory in Nabburg, Germany.

Harald Kausler, Inotech Managing Director, said: “We are happy to entrust the future of our cosmetics line to Quadpack. It sets industry standards in creative package design and it knows how to sell on a global scale, the two complementary skillsets needed to take this business forward. And with its Design and Advanced Technologies team, our bi-injection blow moulding process will be exploited to its full potential.”

The agreement is expected to result in innovative solutions for brands and consumers, breaking new ground in beauty package design and technology.

