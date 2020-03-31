|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par ROTHSCHILD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE
R-co Conviction Convertibles Europe a pour objectif de gestion de battre la performance de l'ECI Europe, en étant investi et/ou exposé en permanence à 60% au moins de son actif en obligations convertibles ou échangeables en un sous-jacent coté sur le marché d'un pays européen, via la mise en oeuvre d'une gestion discrétionnaire.
|
|Performances du fonds : R-co Conviction Convertibles Eurp C EUR
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-04-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-6.2%
|+3.45%
|-7.23%
|-5.06%
|-4.48%
|-7.75%
|+73.89%
|Catégorie
|
-6.07%
|
4.12%
|
-7.04%
|
-4.45%
|
-4.46%
|
-5.45%
|
-
|Indice
|
-6.04%
|4.26%
|-7.24%
|-4.53%
|
-3.7%
|
-3.82%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Convertibles Europe
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|01-04-1997
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Convertibles Europe
|
Zone d'investissement
|Europe
|
Benchmark
|Exane ECI Europe TR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|91 M EUR au 31-03-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Rothschild Martin Maurel
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|6.64%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.4
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-7.75%