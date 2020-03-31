Connexion
R-CO CONVICTION CONVERTIBLES EURP C EUR

R-CO CONVICTION CONVERTIBLES EURP C EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 29/04
264.13 EUR   +0.42%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par ROTHSCHILD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE
R-co Conviction Convertibles Europe a pour objectif de gestion de battre la performance de l'ECI Europe, en étant investi et/ou exposé en permanence à 60% au moins de son actif en obligations convertibles ou échangeables en un sous-jacent coté sur le marché d'un pays européen, via la mise en oeuvre d'une gestion discrétionnaire.
Performances du fonds : R-co Conviction Convertibles Eurp C EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-04-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -6.2% +3.45% -7.23% -5.06% -4.48% -7.75% +73.89%
Catégorie -6.07% 4.12% -7.04% -4.45% -4.46% -5.45% -
Indice -6.04% 4.26% -7.24% -4.53% -3.7% -3.82% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
R-co Conviction Convertibles Eurp IC EUR-5.98%-5.86%42M EUR0.7%
R-co Conviction Convertibles Eurp P EUR-6.01%0.00%NC1M EUR0.8%
R-co Conviction Convertibles Eurp CL EUR-6.05%0.00%NC7M EUR0.95%
R-co Conviction Convertibles Eurp C EUR-6.20%-7.75%91M EUR1.4%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Convertibles Europe
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AAF Candriam European Convertibles A-7.70%-14.29%NC21 M EUR
AAF Candriam European Convertibles F-7.50%-10.79%NC1 M EUR
AAF Candriam European Convertibles I-7.50%-12.66%NC49 M EUR
AAF Candriam European Convertibles R-7.42%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF Candriam European Convertibles X-7.47%-12.29%NC46 M EUR
AAF Candriam Eurp Cvtb Mdrt A EUR Cap-5.85%-10.58%NC6 M EUR
AAF Candriam Eurp Cvtb Mdrt A EUR Dis-5.85%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF Candriam Eurp Cvtb Mdrt F EUR Cap-5.65%-8.98%NC0 M EUR
AAF Candriam Eurp Cvtb Mdrt I EUR Cap-5.65%-8.60%NC1 M EUR
AAF Candriam Eurp Cvtb Mdrt X EUR Cap-5.62%-8.21%NC8 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Gestion
Société de gestion Rothschild & Co Asset Management Europe
Date de création 01-04-1997

Gérant Depuis
Kristelle Agaësse 02-01-2006
Florence Deroux 01-01-2018
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON

Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Convertibles Europe
Zone d'investissement Europe
Benchmark Exane ECI Europe TR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 91 M EUR au 31-03-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Rothschild Martin Maurel
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 31-03-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 6.64%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.4
Performance moyenne 3 ans -7.75%
