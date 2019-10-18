|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par ROTHSCHILD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE
R-co OPAL Absolu a pour objectif de gestion de rechercher, sur la durée de placement recommandée supérieure à 3 ans, une performance positive, par la mise en oeuvre d'une gestion de type discrétionnaire, tout en s'efforçant de ne pas dépasser, sur le même horizon, une volatilité annuelle moyenne de 3.5%.
|Performances du fonds : R-co Opal Absolu
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-12-2019
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+5.01%
|+0.19%
|+0.76%
|+2.52%
|+4.53%
|+2.39%
|+75.49%
|Catégorie
6.05%
-0.46%
-0.11%
1.51%
5.18%
3.87%
-
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|13-10-1998
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar
Allocation EUR Prudente
Zone d'investissement
|Europe
Actifs nets de la part
|165 M EUR au 30-11-2019
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Rothschild Martin Maurel
|Commisaire aux comptes
|KPMG (France)