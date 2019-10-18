Stratégie du fonds géré par ROTHSCHILD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE R-co OPAL Absolu a pour objectif de gestion de rechercher, sur la durée de placement recommandée supérieure à 3 ans, une performance positive, par la mise en oeuvre d'une gestion de type discrétionnaire, tout en s'efforçant de ne pas dépasser, sur le même horizon, une volatilité annuelle moyenne de 3.5%.

Performances du fonds : R-co Opal Absolu

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-12-2019 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +5.01% +0.19% +0.76% +2.52% +4.53% +2.39% +75.49% Catégorie 6.05% -0.46% -0.11% 1.51% 5.18% 3.87% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.