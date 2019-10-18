Connexion
R-CO OPAL ABSOLU
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 10/12
267.65 EUR   -0.03%
Stratégie du fonds géré par ROTHSCHILD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE
R-co OPAL Absolu a pour objectif de gestion de rechercher, sur la durée de placement recommandée supérieure à 3 ans, une performance positive, par la mise en oeuvre d'une gestion de type discrétionnaire, tout en s'efforçant de ne pas dépasser, sur le même horizon, une volatilité annuelle moyenne de 3.5%.
Performances du fonds : R-co Opal Absolu
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-12-2019
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +5.01% +0.19% +0.76% +2.52% +4.53% +2.39% +75.49%
Catégorie 6.05% -0.46% -0.11% 1.51% 5.18% 3.87% -
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Prudente
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
29 Haussmann Euro Rendement C10.31%8.98%NC900 M EUR
29 Haussmann Euro Rendement I10.69%0.00%NC49 M EUR
8a+ Latemar Q8.86%8.62%NC0 M EUR
8a+ Latemar R8.04%6.62%NC0 M EUR
AAM Opportunistic Flex Bond R5.38%4.29%NC0 M EUR
Abanca Gestión Conservador FI2.57%0.29%NC0 M EUR
Abanca Gestión Moderado FI4.97%2.47%NC0 M EUR
Abanca Renta Fija Mixta FI4.73%2.19%NC0 M EUR
Abante Renta FI2.59%0.15%NC0 M EUR
Abduit 2002 SICAV5.18%4.37%NC0 M EUR
Gestion
Société de gestion Rothschild & Co Asset Management Europe
Date de création 13-10-1998

Gérant Depuis
Marc Terras 01-08-2001
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 13-10-1998
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Prudente
Zone d'investissement Europe
Actifs nets de la part 165 M EUR au 30-11-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Rothschild Martin Maurel
Commisaire aux comptes KPMG (France)
