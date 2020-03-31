Connexion
R-CO OPAL BIENS RÉELS C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 29/04
1675.63 EUR   +2.39%
Stratégie du fonds géré par ROTHSCHILD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE
R-co OPAL Biens Réels a pour objectif de gestion la protection du portefeuille contre la hausse des prix des biens réels, notamment les ressources naturelles, les infrastructures et l'immobilier, sur un horizon de placement largement supérieur à 5 ans. Il est précisé que le FCP ne bénéficie d'aucune garantie ou protection du capital.
Performances du fonds : R-co Opal Biens Réels C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-04-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -15.71% +15.95% -15.53% -12.33% -9.25% -6.95% +67.56%
Catégorie -13.04% 12.97% -13.58% -8.08% -7.35% 0.78% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
R-co Opal Biens Réels F-15.87%-8.48%1M EUR2%
R-co Opal Biens Réels C-15.71%-6.95%47M EUR2%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions International Flex-Cap.
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AAM Opportunistic Equity R-11.78%-6.84%NC0 M EUR
Acacia Premium FI-17.72%-11.82%NC0 M EUR
Acadian Glbl Mgd Vol Eq UCITS G EUR Acc-10.58%0.00%NC0 M EUR
ACATIS AI Global Equities A-15.57%0.00%NC0 M EUR
ACATIS AI Global Equities B-15.35%0.00%NC1 M EUR
ACATIS AI Global Equities C-15.30%0.00%NC7 M EUR
ACATIS Fair Value Aktien Global -EUR-I--9.08%10.40%NC0 M EUR
ACATIS Fair Value Aktien Global -EUR-K--0.74%0.00%NC0 M EUR
ACATIS Fair Value Aktien Global -EUR-V--8.93%12.95%NC0 M EUR
ACATIS Fair Value Aktien Global EUR-P-9.31%8.88%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Gestion
Société de gestion Rothschild & Co Asset Management Europe
Date de création 06-01-2004

Gérant Depuis
Thomas Ayache 20-06-2014
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 06-01-2004
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions International Flex-Cap.
Zone d'investissement Global
Actifs nets de la part 47 M EUR au 31-03-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Rothschild Martin Maurel
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 31-03-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 16.14%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.36
Performance moyenne 3 ans -6.95%
