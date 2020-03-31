Stratégie du fonds géré par ROTHSCHILD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE R-co OPAL Biens Réels a pour objectif de gestion la protection du portefeuille contre la hausse des prix des biens réels, notamment les ressources naturelles, les infrastructures et l'immobilier, sur un horizon de placement largement supérieur à 5 ans. Il est précisé que le FCP ne bénéficie d'aucune garantie ou protection du capital.

Performances du fonds : R-co Opal Biens Réels C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-04-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -15.71% +15.95% -15.53% -12.33% -9.25% -6.95% +67.56% Catégorie -13.04% 12.97% -13.58% -8.08% -7.35% 0.78% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais R-co Opal Biens Réels F -15.87% -8.48% 1M EUR 2% R-co Opal Biens Réels C -15.71% -6.95% 47M EUR 2%

