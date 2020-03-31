Connexion
R-co Opal Croissance       FR0007025523

R-CO OPAL CROISSANCE
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 29/04
27.86 EUR   +1.35%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par ROTHSCHILD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE
R-co OPAL Croissance a pour objectif de gestion de rechercher, sur la durée de placement recommandée supérieure à 5 ans, une performance positive, par le biais d'une gestion discrétionnaire en OPC, tout en s'efforçant de ne pas dépasser, sur le même horizon, une volatilité annuelle moyenne de 18%.
Performances du fonds : R-co Opal Croissance
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-04-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -8.26% +10.16% -9.69% -3.9% -4.23% -3.13% +96.98%
Catégorie -8.9% 8.51% -9.33% -5.28% -3.87% 1.64% -
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Rothschild & Co Asset Management Europe
Date de création 08-09-1998

Gérant Depuis
Marc Terras 01-08-2001
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 08-09-1998
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Agressive - International
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark -MSCI World Ex Europe NR EUR 40%
-STOXX Europe 600 NR EUR 40%
-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 20%
Actifs nets de la part 37 M EUR au 31-03-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Rothschild Martin Maurel
Commisaire aux comptes KPMG (France)
Volatilité au 31-03-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 13.46%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.2
Performance moyenne 3 ans -3.13%
