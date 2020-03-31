|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par ROTHSCHILD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE
R-co OPAL Croissance a pour objectif de gestion de rechercher, sur la durée de placement recommandée supérieure à 5 ans, une performance positive, par le biais d'une gestion discrétionnaire en OPC, tout en s'efforçant de ne pas dépasser, sur le même horizon, une volatilité annuelle moyenne de 18%.
|
|Performances du fonds : R-co Opal Croissance
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-04-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-8.26%
|+10.16%
|-9.69%
|-3.9%
|-4.23%
|-3.13%
|+96.98%
|Catégorie
|
-8.9%
|
8.51%
|
-9.33%
|
-5.28%
|
-3.87%
|
1.64%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|08-09-1998
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Agressive - International
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|-MSCI World Ex Europe NR EUR 40%
-STOXX Europe 600 NR EUR 40%
-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 20%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|37 M EUR au 31-03-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Rothschild Martin Maurel
|Commisaire aux comptes
|KPMG (France)
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|13.46%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.2
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-3.13%