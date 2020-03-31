Stratégie du fonds géré par ROTHSCHILD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE R-co OPAL Croissance a pour objectif de gestion de rechercher, sur la durée de placement recommandée supérieure à 5 ans, une performance positive, par le biais d'une gestion discrétionnaire en OPC, tout en s'efforçant de ne pas dépasser, sur le même horizon, une volatilité annuelle moyenne de 18%.

Performances du fonds : R-co Opal Croissance

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-04-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -8.26% +10.16% -9.69% -3.9% -4.23% -3.13% +96.98% Catégorie -8.9% 8.51% -9.33% -5.28% -3.87% 1.64% -

