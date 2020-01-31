Connexion
R-co Valor C EUR       FR0011253624

R-CO VALOR C EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 28/02
2192.6 EUR   -1.22%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par ROTHSCHILD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE
L'objectif de R-co Valor est la recherche de performance, en investissant essentiellement sur les marchés actions et de taux mondiaux, par la mise en oeuvre d'une gestion discrétionnaire reposant notamment sur la sélection d'instruments financiers fondée sur l'analyse financière des émetteurs.
Performances du fonds : R-co Valor C EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 28-02-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -7.46% -7.01% -5.75% +0.41% +4.51% +8.24% +1338.24%
Catégorie -2.92% -3.5% -1.9% 1.98% 4.09% 4.48% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
R-co Valor P EUR-7.39%9.69%446M EUR0.95%
R-co Valor M EUR-7.25%12.51%0M EUR0%
R-co Valor C USD-7.60%8.46%7M USD1.45%
R-co Valor P USD-7.53%9.91%18M USD0.95%
R-co Valor P CHF H-5.35%9.05%NC2M CHF0.95%
R-co Valor P USD H-5.08%14.05%2M USD0.95%
R-co Valor D EUR-7.46%8.33%180M EUR1.45%
R-co Valor F EUR-7.51%6.88%882M EUR1.8%
R-co Valor C EUR-7.46%8.24%792M EUR1.45%
R-co Valor C USD H-5.10%12.76%0M USD1.45%
Gestion
Société de gestion Rothschild & Co Asset Management Europe
Date de création 08-04-1994

Gérant Depuis
Charles Bilbault 01-07-2018
Yoann Ignatiew 08-09-2008
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 08-04-1994
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Zone d'investissement Global
Actifs nets de la part 792 M EUR au 31-01-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young & Autres
Volatilité au 31-01-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 12.11%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.53
Performance moyenne 3 ans 8.24%
