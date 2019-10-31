Connexion
R-CO VALOR F EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 12/11
2057.64 EUR   -0.43%
Stratégie du fonds géré par ROTHSCHILD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE
L'objectif de R-co Valor est la recherche de performance, en investissant essentiellement sur les marchés actions et de taux mondiaux, par la mise en oeuvre d'une gestion discrétionnaire reposant notamment sur la sélection d'instruments financiers fondée sur l'analyse financière des émetteurs.
Performances du fonds : R-co Valor F EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 12-11-2019
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +24.48% +4.68% +6.47% +5.71% +15.03% +22.84% -
Catégorie 11.54% 2.27% 3.17% 3.97% 5.62% 11.6% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
R-co Valor P EUR25.40%26.10%444M EUR0.95%
R-co Valor M EUR26.44%29.27%0M EUR0%
R-co Valor C USD24.69%24.07%7M USD1.45%
R-co Valor P USD25.23%25.66%17M USD0.95%
R-co Valor P CHF H29.92%22.56%NC2M CHF0.95%
R-co Valor P USD H33.36%32.91%1M USD0.95%
R-co Valor D EUR24.34%24.61%160M EUR1.45%
R-co Valor F EUR24.48%22.84%844M EUR1.8%
R-co Valor C EUR24.86%24.50%742M EUR1.45%
R-co Valor C USD H32.74%0.00%NC0M USD1.45%
Gestion
Société de gestion Rothschild & Co Asset Management Europe
Date de création 28-02-2006

Gérant Depuis
Charles Bilbault 01-07-2018
Yoann Ignatiew 08-09-2008
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 28-02-2006
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Zone d'investissement Global
Actifs nets de la part 844 M EUR au 31-10-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Rothschild Martin Maurel
Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young & Autres
Volatilité au 31-10-2019
Ecart-type 3 ans 12.24%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.62
Performance moyenne 3 ans 22.84%
