Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft    RAA   DE0007010803

RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(RAA)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 22/07 15:43:31
526 EUR   -1.87%
14:14RATIONAL AG : Baader Bank maintient son opinion vendeuse
ZD
20/07RATIONAL AG : Berenberg toujours positif
ZD
14/07RATIONAL AG : RBC déconseille le dossier
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

RATIONAL AG : Baader Bank maintient son opinion vendeuse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
22/07/2020 | 14:14
Déjà à vendre, dans une note de recherche publiée par Peter Rothenaicher, le broker Baader Bank maintient son opinion négative. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 420 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
14:14RATIONAL AG : Baader Bank maintient son opinion vendeuse
ZD
20/07RATIONAL AG : Berenberg toujours positif
ZD
14/07RATIONAL AG : RBC déconseille le dossier
ZD
03/07RATIONAL AG : Warburg Research maintient son opinion neutre
ZD
01/07RATIONAL AG : Baader Bank est à vendre sur le dossier
ZD
25/06RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Détachement de dividende final
FA
16/06RATIONAL AG : Baader Bank conserve son opinion négative
ZD
29/05Donald Trump agite le chiffon rouge
29/05AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Adyen, Ahold, Elior, Hugo Boss, Nacon, Straumann, Tem..
13/05RATIONAL AG : Berenberg à l'achat
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 608 M 704 M -
Résultat net 2020 60,0 M 69,5 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 249 M 289 M -
PER 2020 106x
Rendement 2020 0,94%
Capitalisation 6 094 M 7 004 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 9,61x
Nbr Employés 2 310
Flottant 41,9%
Graphique RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 452,22 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 536,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 10,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -15,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -41,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Peter Stadelmann Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Walter Kurtz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Wiedemann Chief Technical Officer
Hans Maerz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerd Lintz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-25.24%7 004
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.12.98%5 193
JOYOUNG CO.,LTD47.26%4 072
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-4.49%3 854
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.186.60%3 419
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED-3.07%1 029
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group