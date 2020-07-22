|
RATIONAL AG : Baader Bank maintient son opinion vendeuse
22/07/2020 | 14:14
Déjà à vendre, dans une note de recherche publiée par Peter Rothenaicher, le broker Baader Bank maintient son opinion négative. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 420 EUR.
|Toute l'actualité sur RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
|Recommandations des analystes sur RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
Données financières
|CA 2020
608 M
704 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
60,0 M
69,5 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
249 M
289 M
-
|PER 2020
|106x
|Rendement 2020
|0,94%
|Capitalisation
6 094 M
7 004 M
-
|VE / CA 2019
|VE / CA 2020
|9,61x
|Nbr Employés
|2 310
|Flottant
|41,9%
|Graphique RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Objectif de cours Moyen
452,22 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
536,00 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
10,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-15,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-41,2%