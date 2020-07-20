|
RATIONAL AG : Berenberg toujours positif
20/07/2020 | 14:40
L'analyste Philippe Lorrain de chez Berenberg maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 590 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
608 M
697 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
60,0 M
68,8 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
249 M
286 M
-
|PER 2020
|101x
|Rendement 2020
|0,99%
|
|Capitalisation
|
5 804 M
6 634 M
-
|VE / CA 2019
|
|VE / CA 2020
|9,13x
|Nbr Employés
|2 310
|Flottant
|41,9%
|
|Graphique RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
452,22 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
510,50 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
15,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-11,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-38,3%