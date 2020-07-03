|
RATIONAL AG : Warburg Research maintient son opinion neutre
03/07/2020 | 12:08
Initialement neutre sur le dossier, Cansu Tatar de chez Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 450 EUR.
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
606 M
681 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
61,0 M
68,6 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
251 M
282 M
-
|PER 2020
|98,6x
|Rendement 2020
|1,01%
|
|Capitalisation
|
5 770 M
6 487 M
-
|VE / CA 2019
|
|VE / CA 2020
|9,11x
|Nbr Employés
|2 310
|Flottant
|41,9%
|
Tendances analyse technique RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
452,22 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
507,50 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
16,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-10,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-37,9%