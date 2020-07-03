Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft    RAA   DE0007010803

RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(RAA)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 03/07 12:19:10
514 EUR   +1.28%
12:08RATIONAL AG : Warburg Research maintient son opinion neutre
ZD
01/07RATIONAL AG : Baader Bank est à vendre sur le dossier
ZD
25/06RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Détachement de dividende final
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

RATIONAL AG : Warburg Research maintient son opinion neutre

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
03/07/2020 | 12:08
Initialement neutre sur le dossier, Cansu Tatar de chez Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 450 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
12:08RATIONAL AG : Warburg Research maintient son opinion neutre
ZD
01/07RATIONAL AG : Baader Bank est à vendre sur le dossier
ZD
25/06RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Détachement de dividende final
FA
16/06RATIONAL AG : Baader Bank conserve son opinion négative
ZD
29/05Donald Trump agite le chiffon rouge
29/05AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Adyen, Ahold, Elior, Hugo Boss, Nacon, Straumann, Tem..
13/05RATIONAL AG : Berenberg à l'achat
ZD
12/05RATIONAL AG : DZ Bank toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZD
07/05RATIONAL AG : Warburg Research conserve son opinion neutre
ZD
07/05RATIONAL AG : Deutsche Bank est neutre
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 606 M 681 M -
Résultat net 2020 61,0 M 68,6 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 251 M 282 M -
PER 2020 98,6x
Rendement 2020 1,01%
Capitalisation 5 770 M 6 487 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 9,11x
Nbr Employés 2 310
Flottant 41,9%
Graphique RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 452,22 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 507,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 16,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -10,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -37,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Peter Stadelmann Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Günter Blaschke Chairman-Management Board
Walter Kurtz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Wiedemann Chief Technical Officer
Hans Maerz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-29.22%6 487
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.-4.17%4 352
JOYOUNG CO.,LTD47.50%4 029
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-11.28%3 567
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.126.24%2 667
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED-3.42%1 022
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group