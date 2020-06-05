|
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : RBC toujours négatif
05/06/2020 | 13:07
RBC conseille ses clients de rester à l'écart du dossier et maintient son conseil à vendre. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 4900 GBp.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|Toute l'actualité sur RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PL
|Recommandations des analystes sur RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PL
Données financières
|CA 2020
13 390 M
16 907 M
14 920 M
|Résultat net 2020
2 084 M
2 632 M
2 322 M
|Dette nette 2020
9 945 M
12 557 M
11 081 M
|PER 2020
|23,8x
|Rendement 2020
|2,51%
|Capitalisation
50 040 M
62 975 M
55 759 M
|VE / CA 2019
|VE / CA 2020
|4,48x
|Nbr Employés
|37 756
|Flottant
|93,1%
|Graphique RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PL
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Objectif de cours Moyen
6 793,15 GBp
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
7 038,00 GBp
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
19,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-3,48%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-30,4%