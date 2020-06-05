Connexion
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : RBC toujours négatif

05/06/2020 | 13:07
RBC conseille ses clients de rester à l'écart du dossier et maintient son conseil à vendre. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 4900 GBp.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 13 390 M 16 907 M 14 920 M
Résultat net 2020 2 084 M 2 632 M 2 322 M
Dette nette 2020 9 945 M 12 557 M 11 081 M
PER 2020 23,8x
Rendement 2020 2,51%
Capitalisation 50 040 M 62 975 M 55 759 M
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 4,48x
Nbr Employés 37 756
Flottant 93,1%
Graphique RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Durée : Période :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc : Graphique analyse technique Reckitt Benckiser Group plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 6 793,15 GBp
Dernier Cours de Cloture 7 038,00 GBp
Ecart / Objectif Haut 19,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,48%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC14.83%62 975
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-7.09%287 298
UNILEVER N.V.-7.77%142 016
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-1.60%72 403
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED10.25%65 937
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY2.77%60 599
