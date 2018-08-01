Connexion
REXEL : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres

01/08/2018 | 18:01

Paris, le 30 juillet 2018

Rexel : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres

Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur : REXEL
Déclarations des transactions sur actions propres réalisées le 30 juillet 2018

Date de la transaction   Nombre de titres Prix moyen pondéré Montant
30/07/2018 Transfert 73.423 N/A N/A
Total   73.423 N/A N/A
Le transfert d'actions est consécutif à la livraison d'actions attribuées gratuitement à certains salariés du groupe (pour des informations complémentaires, se référer au Document de référence).



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: REXEL via Globenewswire
