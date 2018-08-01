Paris, le 30 juillet 2018

Rexel : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres

Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur : REXEL

Déclarations des transactions sur actions propres réalisées le 30 juillet 2018

Date de la transaction Nombre de titres Prix moyen pondéré Montant 30/07/2018 Transfert 73.423 N/A N/A Total 73.423 N/A N/A Le transfert d'actions est consécutif à la livraison d'actions attribuées gratuitement à certains salariés du groupe (pour des informations complémentaires, se référer au Document de référence).





