Roche : Changes to the Roche Corporate Executive Committee

Basel, 28 August 2018 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that Roland Diggelmann, CEO Diagnostics Division and member of the Corporate Executive Committee, will be leaving Roche to pursue his career outside of the company effective 30 September 2018. Until a successor is named, Michael Heuer, currently Region Head Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America for Roche Diagnostics will assume the ad interim leadership of Roche's Diagnostics Division and become a member of the Corporate Executive Committee.



Roche's CEO Severin Schwan: "I am grateful to Roland Diggelmann for his many valuable contributions during his 10 years at Roche and I wish him all the best for the future." Schwan further commented: "I am pleased to appoint Michael Heuer as interim CEO of our Diagnostics Division. Michael is a very respected leader with a wealth of experience in diagnostics."



Roland Diggelmann started his career with Roche in 2008 and was previously Region Head Asia Pacific for Roche Diagnostics before assuming his current role in 2012.



Michael Heuer joined Boehringer Mannheim in 1983 and was appointed to his current role in 2008. Following Roche's acquisition of Boehringer Mannheim in 1998, he held various leadership positions in sales, marketing, and product development in Germany, Austria, and the United States. Prior to his current role, Michael was Subregion Head covering Central and Eastern Europe, Turkey, Greece and South Africa, and previous to that Head of the Roche Near Patient Testing Business Area. Michael holds a PhD in Chemistry from the University of Kiel in Germany.



About Roche

Roche Group Media Relations

