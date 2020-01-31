Connexion
SCHELCHER PRINCE HAUT RENDEMENT P       FR0010560037

SCHELCHER PRINCE HAUT RENDEMENT P
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 02/03
177.23 EUR   -0.37%
Stratégie du fonds géré par SCHELCHER PRINCE GESTION
Le compartiment a pour objectif de surperformer, , sur la durée de placement recommandée, l'indice Markit iBoxx EUR Liquid High Yield Index, net de frais.
Performances du fonds : Schelcher Prince Haut Rendement P
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-03-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -0.21% -0.94% +0.46% +2.17% +4.54% +4.19% +77.23%
Catégorie -1.66% -1.85% -0.71% 0.01% 4.16% 7.37% -
Indice -1.75% -1.95% -0.7% -0.15% 4.99% 10.31% -
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Schelcher Prince Haut Rendement P-0.21%4.19%17M EUR1.4%
Schelcher Prince Haut Rendement Z-0.16%0.00%NC3M EUR1%
Schelcher Prince Haut Rendement I-0.16%5.39%44M EUR1%
Gestion
Société de gestion Schelcher Prince Gestion
Date de création 15-01-2008

Gérant Depuis
Bertrand Prince 01-01-2011
Frédéric Salomon 01-01-2002
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 15-01-2008
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Obligations en Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations EUR Haut Rendement
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark Markit iBoxx Liquid High Yield TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 17 M EUR au 31-01-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Jean-PAUL Foucault
Volatilité au 31-01-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 2.51%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 1.02
Performance moyenne 3 ans 4.19%
