Stratégie du fonds géré par SCHELCHER PRINCE GESTION Le compartiment a pour objectif de surperformer, , sur la durée de placement recommandée, l'indice Markit iBoxx EUR Liquid High Yield Index, net de frais.

Performances du fonds : Schelcher Prince Haut Rendement P

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-03-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.21% -0.94% +0.46% +2.17% +4.54% +4.19% +77.23% Catégorie -1.66% -1.85% -0.71% 0.01% 4.16% 7.37% - Indice -1.75% -1.95% -0.7% -0.15% 4.99% 10.31% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.