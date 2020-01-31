|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par SCHELCHER PRINCE GESTION
Le compartiment a pour objectif de surperformer, , sur la durée de placement recommandée, l'indice Markit iBoxx EUR Liquid High Yield Index, net de frais.
|Performances du fonds : Schelcher Prince Haut Rendement P
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-03-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-0.21%
|-0.94%
|+0.46%
|+2.17%
|+4.54%
|+4.19%
|+77.23%
|Catégorie
-1.66%
-1.85%
-0.71%
0.01%
4.16%
7.37%
-
|Indice
-1.75%
|-1.95%
|-0.7%
|-0.15%
4.99%
10.31%
-
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations EUR Haut Rendement
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|15-01-2008
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie AMF
Obligations en Euro
Catégorie Morningstar
Obligations EUR Haut Rendement
Zone d'investissement
|Global
Benchmark
|Markit iBoxx Liquid High Yield TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|17 M EUR au 31-01-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Jean-PAUL Foucault
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|2.51%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|1.02
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|4.19%