|
SCOR: RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL AU 30 JUIN 2020
24/07/2020 | 10:49
SCOR: RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL AU 30 JUIN 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur SCOR SE
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur SCOR SE
|30/06
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Axa, Barry Callebaut, Campari, Seb, Michelin, Pernod ..
|
|23/06
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Accor, ArcelorMittal, Bouygues, Capgemini, Credit Sui..
|
|04/05
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Carrefour, Danone, Euronext, Natixis, Société Général..
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
17 032 M
19 750 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
289 M
335 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
942 M
1 092 M
-
|PER 2020
|14,5x
|Rendement 2020
|7,54%
|
|Capitalisation
|
4 496 M
5 209 M
-
|VE / CA 2019
|
|VE / CA 2020
|0,32x
|Nbr Employés
|3 028
|Flottant
|86,5%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique SCOR SE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
30,96 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
24,10 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
57,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
28,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-2,07%
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|SCOR SE
|-35.60%
|5 209