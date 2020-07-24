Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Scor SE    SCR   FR0010411983

SCOR SE

(SCR)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

SCOR: RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL AU 30 JUIN 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
24/07/2020 | 10:49

SCOR: RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL AU 30 JUIN 2020

Pièce jointe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur SCOR SE
10:58SCOR : annonce la publication de son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 202..
GL
10:49SCOR : Rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2020
GL
23/07SCOR : plus forte baisse du SBF 120 à la clôture du jeudi 23 juillet 2020 -
AO
23/07Le réassureur Scor en négatif au 2e trimestre sous l'effet Covid-19
AW
23/07Rebond des actions en Europe avec les résultats d'entreprises
RE
23/07SCOR : Mauvais SCOR au second trimestre 2020
AO
23/07BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris repart de l'avant, inspirée par Wall Street
AW
23/07BOURSE DE PARIS : Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe
RE
23/07SCOR : chute de 90,9% du résultat net au 1er semestre
CF
23/07EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Dassault Systèmes, STMicroelectronics, Soitec, Groupe..
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SCOR SE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 17 032 M 19 750 M -
Résultat net 2020 289 M 335 M -
Dette nette 2020 942 M 1 092 M -
PER 2020 14,5x
Rendement 2020 7,54%
Capitalisation 4 496 M 5 209 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 0,32x
Nbr Employés 3 028
Flottant 86,5%
Graphique SCOR SE
Durée : Période :
Scor SE : Graphique analyse technique Scor SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SCOR SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Objectif de cours Moyen 30,96 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 24,10 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 57,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 28,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -2,07%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Denis Kessler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Romain Launay Chief Operating Officer
Mark Kociancic Group Chief Financial Officer
Marc Philippe Chief Information Officer
Claude Tendil Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SCOR SE-35.60%5 209
ALLIANZ SE-14.46%90 672
CHUBB LIMITED-13.05%61 285
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES3.47%58 462
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-11.86%56 106
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-37.91%27 725
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group