17/01/2019 | 19:00

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and retail IoT solutions, announces the launch of a major ESL roll-out project in Switzerland with Coop, the leading Swiss retailer with CHF 29 billion revenues and almost 1,000 food retail stores in the country.

After an in-depth evaluation phase, the Coop Group has selected SES-imagotag's new VUSION Retail IoT platform for the deployment of smart digital retail labels in its stores. It is the first time a major retailer has opted for yellow e-Paper electronic shelf labels, thanks to SES-imagotag's unrivalled expertise in retail display technologies.

The roll-out will take place gradually, beginning with the installation of 1 million VUSION labels in an initial 80 stores, in all areas, including frozen food. The major part of the implementation will be achieved by end of Q1 2019.

Danny Schilawa, Head of IT processes of merchandise management from Coop, comments: “The Coop Group chose SES-imagotag's VUSION Labels and software platform after a thorough evaluation of its solution. Their ability to swiftly develop and deploy a completely new yellow e-Paper ESL, on a very large scale, is the perfect example of why SES-imagotag is the global leader in intelligent labelling. Being able to interface VUSION with our own ERP is also synonymous of greater efficiency and speed in the substantial roll-out of ESLs in our stores.

Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of SES-imagotag, concludes: "This is a significant win for us. Once again, having been chosen by a leading retailer to equip its stores with our cutting-edge ESL solution is a highly prized reward for SES-imagotag's team, as it is an appreciation of our products' quality and major innovations. We are sure they will rapidly see the benefits of our solution to help them make their physical stores digital assets.

About Coop

Coop offers its customers the densest network of sales in Switzerland, covering sales area of around 1.9 million m2 in total. This includes supermarkets measuring at least 30 m2 and megastores with over 8000 m2 as well as specialist formats such as Coop City department stores in customer-friendly locations, Building & Hobby outlets including garden centres, Coop Vitality pharmacies, Coop restaurants and many more.

Customers who are particularly concerned about sustainability will find the most extensive and attractive range of environmentally compatible, animal-friendly and socially responsible products at Coop. Almost one in two organic products sold in Switzerland passes through a Coop check-out. http://www.coop.ch

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for in-store digital technology. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, has developed a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag solution enables retailers to connect and digitally transform their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations.

www.ses-imagotag.com

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SESL

Contact

NewCap – Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Tristan Roquet Montégon: Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 13 / ses@newcap.eu


Information réglementée
Communiqués au titre de l′obligation d′information permanente :
- Autres communiqués
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF :
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56759-ses-imagotag_pr_-20190117_coop_en_vf.pdf
