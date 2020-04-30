|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par AMIRAL GESTION
SEXTANT PEA est un fonds dynamique, recherchant à optimiser la performance à travers une sélection de titres internationaux, principalement de l'Union Européenne, et ce sans référence à un indice, avec pour objectif d'obtenir, sur la durée de placement recommandée, une performance supérieure à 5% nette de frais de gestion.
|
|Performances du fonds : Sextant PEA A
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-05-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-18.15%
|+1.01%
|-17.43%
|-13.66%
|-14.07%
|-23.28%
|+662.29%
|Catégorie
|
-16.12%
|
5.6%
|
-15.86%
|
-12.85%
|
-7.53%
|
-4.77%
|
-
|
|
|Exposition sectorielle au 31-03-2020
|
|
|
|Exposition par type d'actif au 31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|Long
|Court
|Nets
|Actions
|97.49%
|42.98%
|54.51%
|Liquidités
|40.03%
|1.99%
|38.04%
|Obligations
|7.42%
|0%
|7.42%
|Autres
|0.01%
|0%
|0.01%
|Convertibles
|0.01%
|0%
|0.01%
|Actions Privilégiées
|0%
|0%
|0%
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Zone Euro Petites Cap.
|
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|18-01-2002
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions internationales
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Zone Euro Petites Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|France
|
Benchmark
|Euronext Paris CAC All Tradable NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|157 M EUR au 30-04-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
Boîte de style Morningstar
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|14.99%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.43
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-23.28%