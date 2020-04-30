Stratégie du fonds géré par AMIRAL GESTION SEXTANT PEA est un fonds dynamique, recherchant à optimiser la performance à travers une sélection de titres internationaux, principalement de l'Union Européenne, et ce sans référence à un indice, avec pour objectif d'obtenir, sur la durée de placement recommandée, une performance supérieure à 5% nette de frais de gestion.

Performances du fonds : Sextant PEA A

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-05-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -18.15% +1.01% -17.43% -13.66% -14.07% -23.28% +662.29% Catégorie -16.12% 5.6% -15.86% -12.85% -7.53% -4.77% -

Exposition sectorielle au 31-03-2020

Exposition par type d'actif au 31-03-2020 Long Court Nets Actions 97.49% 42.98% 54.51% Liquidités 40.03% 1.99% 38.04% Obligations 7.42% 0% 7.42% Autres 0.01% 0% 0.01% Convertibles 0.01% 0% 0.01% Actions Privilégiées 0% 0% 0%

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Sextant PEA Z -17.52% -18.33% NC 7M EUR 0.1% Sextant PEA A -18.15% -23.28% 157M EUR 2.2%

