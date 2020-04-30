Connexion
SEXTANT PEA A
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture LA COTE ALPHA - 11/05
762.29 EUR   +0.69%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMIRAL GESTION
SEXTANT PEA est un fonds dynamique, recherchant à optimiser la performance à travers une sélection de titres internationaux, principalement de l'Union Européenne, et ce sans référence à un indice, avec pour objectif d'obtenir, sur la durée de placement recommandée, une performance supérieure à 5% nette de frais de gestion.
Performances du fonds : Sextant PEA A
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-05-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -18.15% +1.01% -17.43% -13.66% -14.07% -23.28% +662.29%
Catégorie -16.12% 5.6% -15.86% -12.85% -7.53% -4.77% -
Exposition sectorielle au 31-03-2020
Exposition par type d'actif au 31-03-2020
Long Court Nets
Actions 97.49% 42.98% 54.51%
Liquidités 40.03% 1.99% 38.04%
Obligations 7.42% 0% 7.42%
Autres 0.01% 0% 0.01%
Convertibles 0.01% 0% 0.01%
Actions Privilégiées 0% 0% 0%
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Sextant PEA Z-17.52%-18.33%NC7M EUR0.1%
Sextant PEA A-18.15%-23.28%157M EUR2.2%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Zone Euro Petites Cap.
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
Actys 3 A/I-17.63%-26.79%NC16 M EUR
Advanced Small Caps Euro IC-11.02%0.00%NC2 M EUR
Advanced Small Caps Euro ID-11.02%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Advanced Small Caps Euro RC-12.42%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Advanced Small Caps Euro RD-11.18%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Actions PME C-11.44%-3.85%NC392 M EUR
Amundi Actions PME ESR F-11.25%-2.10%NC9 M EUR
Amundi Actions PME SC-12.48%-2.57%NC84 M EUR
Amundi Europe Microcaps I C/D-15.32%-8.00%NC4 M EUR
Amundi Europe Microcaps I2 C/D-15.13%-5.52%NC41 M EUR
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Amiral Gestion
Date de création 18-01-2002

Gérant Depuis
Julien Lepage 15-03-2004
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 18-01-2002
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Zone Euro Petites Cap.
Zone d'investissement France
Benchmark Euronext Paris CAC All Tradable NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 157 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 30-04-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 14.99%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.43
Performance moyenne 3 ans -23.28%
