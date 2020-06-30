Connexion
SG ACTIONS ENERGIE C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 13/07
389.73 EUR   +0.09%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE GESTION
Le FCP a pour objectif de sur-performer son indice de référence, le MSCI World Energy, sur la durée de placement recommandée. Il est investi principalement en actions liées directement ou indirectement au secteur de l'énergie.
Performances du fonds : SG Actions Energie C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-07-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -37.97% -7.47% -1.05% -38.57% -38.62% -36.22% +169.85%
Catégorie -34.46% -4.81% 2.49% -35.37% -37.49% -33.05% -
Plus
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Société Générale Gestion
Date de création 21-11-1986

Gérant Depuis
Stéphane Soussan 19-01-2011
Arnaud du Plessis 19-01-2011
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 21-11-1986
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Energie
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark MSCI World/Energy NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 35 M EUR au 30-06-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Société Générale
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 30-06-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 25.66%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.37
Performance moyenne 3 ans -36.22%
