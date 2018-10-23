Sidetrade : Revenue growth in first 9 months of 2018

At the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, the Sidetrade group continues to show double-digit growth (+13% against last year) with revenue of €18.2m. As with the first six months of the year, growth has been upheld by all of our business lines and especially driven by the takeoff of our new AI Sales & Marketing business (up 48%). Our Financials business, historically a strong contributor, continues with solid 8% growth. Our AI Sales & Marketing solutions have been performing excellently and are expected to remain a growth driver in the future.

Double-digit growth is expected for the entire 2018 financial year.