Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Sidetrade    ALBFR   FR0010202606

SIDETRADE (ALBFR)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAnalysesAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Sidetrade : Revenue growth in first 9 months of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
23/10/2018 | 17:49

At the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, the Sidetrade group continues to show double-digit growth (+13% against last year) with revenue of €18.2m. As with the first six months of the year, growth has been upheld by all of our business lines and especially driven by the takeoff of our new AI Sales & Marketing business (up 48%). Our Financials business, historically a strong contributor, continues with solid 8% growth. Our AI Sales & Marketing solutions have been performing excellently and are expected to remain a growth driver in the future.

Double-digit growth is expected for the entire 2018 financial year.

La Sté SideTrade SA a publié ce contenu, le 23 octobre 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le23 octobre 2018 15:48:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur SIDETRADE
17:49SIDETRADE : Revenue growth in first 9 months of 2018
PU
24/09SIDETRADE : participe à l'European Large & Midcap Event 2018
EQ
24/09SIDETRADE : to take part in European Large & Midcap event 2018
PU
18/09SIDETRADE : Résultats 1er semestre
CO
13/09SIDETRADE SA : publication des résultats semestriels
24/07SIDETRADE : 2018 First-Half Revenue
PU
24/07SIDETRADE : Chiffre d'affaires 2è trimestre
CO
04/06SIDETRADE : Convocation Assemblée générale mixte
CO
14/05SIDETRADE : Réunion Assemblée générale mixte
CO
10/05SIDETRADE : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SIDETRADE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 24,8 M
EBIT 2018 2,20 M
Résultat net 2018 2,00 M
Trésorerie 2018 7,50 M
Rendement 2018 -
PER 2018 44,54
PER 2019 28,68
VE / CA 2018 3,25x
VE / CA 2019 2,67x
Capitalisation 88,1 M
Graphique SIDETRADE
Durée : Période :
Sidetrade : Graphique analyse technique Sidetrade | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SIDETRADE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen -
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -100%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Olivier Claude Novasque Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Gangneux Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Christian Frisch Chief Technology Officer
Christelle Dhrif Chief Communications Officer
François Bancihon Director-Public Relations & Innovative Projects
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SIDETRADE-6.53%101
ORACLE CORPORATION0.66%179 506
SAP1.65%132 925
INTUIT35.17%55 014
SERVICENOW INC37.16%32 944
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.16.30%14 413
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
268 653 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.