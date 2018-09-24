Connexion
SIDETRADE

SIDETRADE (ALBFR)
Sidetrade : to take part in European Large & Midcap event 2018

24/09/2018 | 13:44

Artificial intelligence has taken the world by storm, shaking up the way we do business. It is rapidly becoming an essential tool for top-performers to keep their competitive edge. By 2030, the global AI market could be worth over €13,500 bn euros, according to PWC.

Sidetrade is gearing up to quickly take a considerable lead in their market, providing businesses with sophisticated AI to completely rethink customer relations.

Sidetrade takes a pragmatic approach to Artificial intelligence. Our mission is to make AI easily accessible to Marketing, Sales and Finance departments. In our vision, technology does not compete with the human mind; it provides us with new insights. In fact, the term 'augmentedintelligence'would be more accurate than 'artificial intelligence'.

We look forward to sharing our AIM2020 strategic plan with investors aiming to invest in the field of Artificial intelligence.'

La Sté SideTrade SA a publié ce contenu, le 24 septembre 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le24 septembre 2018 11:43:04 UTC.

