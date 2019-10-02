Connexion
Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A.

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.

(0A0G)
02/10/2019
0.697 EUR   +1.16%
Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.a. : SEIF Audit reports

02/10/2019 | 21:20

PRESS RELEASE

Rome, 2 October 2019 –SEIF S.p.A. (the “Company” or “SEIF”) media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedial products, making reference to the press release published on 30 September 2019, announces that, today, the report of KPMG S.p.A., external auditors, on Half-Yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2019 of the Company has been issued.

The complete set of the Half-Yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2019 of the Company containing the report of KPMG S.p.A. is available to the public at the Company's registered office and on the website www.seif-spa.it, in the company documents/investor relations section.

***

SOCIETA' EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.

For further information:

Press Office

Close to Media – Company founded by Elisabetta Neuhoff Via Caradosso 8 – 20123 Milano
Tel: 02.70006237
Fax: 02.89694809

www.closetomedia.it

Luca Manzato, Sofia Crosta, Giorgia Cococcioni

luca.manzato@closetomedia.it, sofia.crosta@closetomedia.it, giorgia.cococcioni@closetomedia.it

SEIF - Investor relations

Cinzia Monteverdi
06 32818514 - ir@seif-spa.it

Nomad

Alantra Capital Markets
Via Borgonuovo, 16 – 20121 Milano tel. +39 02 63671613
Stefano Bellavita
mail: stefano.bellavita@alantra.com


