SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU C

(BAIN)
Societe Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco : Board of Directors' report - General Meetings as of September 20, 2019

20/09/2019 | 16:03

Board of Directors' Report

Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

September 20, 2019

Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer

et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco (S.B.M.)

BOARD OF DIRECTORS'REPORT

Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

September 20, 2019

The ﬁ nancial statements in English are a faithful translation of the original French version but should not be considered

as completely accurate due to the unavailability of English equivalents for certain French accounting terms.

Consequently,this English document is intended for general information only.

Société anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco (S.B.M.)

Société anonyme au capital de 24 516 661 euros

Siège social : Place du Casino - MC 98000 MONACO

RCI Principauté de Monaco 56S00523

www.montecarlosbm.com

2

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT 2019

SOCIÉTÉANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ÉTRANGERS À MONACO

Board of Directors

Chairman

Mr. Jean-Luc BIAMONTI

Directors

Mr. Michel DOTTA

Mr. Alexandre KEUSSEOGLOU

Mr. Thierry LACOSTE

Mr. Michael MECCA

Mr. Christophe NAVARRE

Mr. Laurent NOUVION

Mr. Pierre SVARA

Mr. William TIMMINS

UFIPAR S.A.S. (permanent representative: Mr. Nicolas BAZIRE)

Executive Management

Chairman and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

Mr. Jean-Luc BIAMONTI

Deputy CEO - Finance

Mr. Yves de TOYTOT

Corporate Secretary

Mr. Emmanuel VAN PETEGHEM

StatutoryAuditors

Permanent Members

Mr. André GARINO

Mr. Jean-Humbert CROCI

Substitute Members

Mrs. Bettina RAGAZZONI

Mr. Romain VIALE

ContractualAuditor

DELOITTE & ASSOCIÉS

SOCIÉTÉANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ÉTRANGERS À MONACO

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT 2019

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

La Sté Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Etrangers à Monaco a publié ce contenu, le 20 septembre 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le20 septembre 2019 14:02:05 UTC.

