TAYNINH : MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL

SOCIETE DE TAYNINH

Paris, le 25 septembre 2018

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL

La Société de Tayninh annonce la publication de son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

Il a été déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) le 25 septembre 2018.

Ce document peut être consulté sur le site de la société à l'adresse www.tayninh.fr.

Pour plus d'informations, merci de contacter :

Relations Investisseurs Maarten OTTE







+33 1 76 77 58 02

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: TAYNINH via Globenewswire

