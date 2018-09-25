Connexion
SOCIÉTÉ DE TAYNINH (TAYN)
TAYNINH : MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL

25/09/2018 | 19:01

SOCIETE DE TAYNINH

Paris, le 25 septembre 2018

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL

La Société de Tayninh annonce la publication de son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

Il a été déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) le 25 septembre 2018.

Ce document peut être consulté sur le site de la société à l'adresse www.tayninh.fr.

Pour plus d'informations, merci de contacter :

Relations Investisseurs
Maarten OTTE

 

+33 1 76 77 58 02


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: TAYNINH via Globenewswire
Toute l'actualité sur SOCIÉTÉ DE TAYNINH
19:01TAYNINH : Mise a disposition du rapport financier semestriel
GL
16/05SOCIETE DE TAYNINH : Modalites de mise a disposition des documents preparatoires..
GL
16/05SOCIÉTÉ DE TAYNINH : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
16/05SOCIÉTÉ DE TAYNINH : Convocation Assemblée générale mixte
CO
20/04TAYNINH : Information financiere trimestrielle
GL
20/04TAYNINH : Resultats annuels 2017
GL
20/04SOCIETE DE TAYNINH : Mise a disposition du document de reference 2017
GL
20/04SOCIÉTÉ DE TAYNINH : Chiffre d'affaires 1er trimestre
CO
2017SOCIÉTÉ DE TAYNINH : Document de référence
CO
2017TAYNINH : Information financière trimestrielle - 3ème trimestre
GL
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SOCIÉTÉ DE TAYNINH
Graphique SOCIÉTÉ DE TAYNINH
Durée : Période :
Société de Tayninh : Graphique analyse technique Société de Tayninh | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Astrid Panosyan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Zeitoun Director
Jean-Luc Neez Director
Florence Samaran Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ DE TAYNINH0.74%0
AMERICAN TOWER CORP2.60%64 529
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP-0.70%45 728
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-1.73%18 311
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO3.33%7 597
CYRUSONE INC9.61%6 467
