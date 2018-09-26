Connexion
Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois

SOCIÉTÉ INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIÈRE DE L' (ARTO)
Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois : Mise en ligne du rapport financier semestriel 2018

26/09/2018 | 18:56

26 septembre 2018

SOCIÉTÉ INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIÈRE DE L'ARTOIS

Mise en ligne du rapport financier semestriel 2018

Le rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018 de la Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois a été mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site Internet de la société à l'adresse http://www.sif-artois.com.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois via Globenewswire
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
François Marie Jean Charles Laroze General Manager
Cédric de Bailliencourt Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré Director
Hubert Fabri Independent Director
Philippe de Traux de Wardin Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIÈRE DE L'ARTOIS-0.71%0
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%16 070
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%9 058
AISINOCO. LTD32.36%7 729
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%6 266
SYNNEX CORPORATION-33.03%3 614
