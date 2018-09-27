SOFRAGI : Mise à disposition du rapport financier au 30/06/18

SOFRAGI

Société Française de Gestion et d'Investissement

Société d'Investissement à Capital Fixe (SICAF)

au Capital de 3.100.000 euros

Siège Social : 37, avenue des Champs Elysées - 75008 Paris

R.C.S. PARIS B 784 337 487 - INSEE : 835.75.108.689

A.P.E. 652 E - SIRET 784 337 487 00036

Le 27 septembre 2018

Le rapport semestriel de SOFRAGI au 30 juin 2018 est consultable sur le site www.sofragi.fr et mis à votre disposition au siège social de la société.

Il peut vous être transmis par courrier sur simple demande écrite faite à l'adresse du siège social, 37 avenue des Champs Elysées - 75008 PARIS.

