SOFRAGI : Mise à disposition du rapport financier au 30/06/18

27/09/2018 | 18:45

SOFRAGI
Société Française de Gestion et d'Investissement

Société d'Investissement à Capital Fixe (SICAF)

au  Capital de 3.100.000 euros
Siège Social : 37, avenue des Champs Elysées - 75008 Paris

R.C.S. PARIS B 784 337 487 - INSEE : 835.75.108.689
A.P.E. 652 E - SIRET 784 337 487 00036

                                                                                             

                                                                                              Le 27 septembre 2018

Le rapport semestriel de SOFRAGI au 30 juin 2018 est consultable sur le site www.sofragi.fr et mis à votre disposition au siège social de la société.
Il peut vous être transmis par courrier sur simple demande écrite faite à l'adresse du siège social, 37 avenue des Champs Elysées - 75008 PARIS.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sofragi via Globenewswire
Toute l'actualité sur SOFRAGI
18:45SOFRAGI : Mise à disposition du rapport financier au 30/06/18
GL
17/09SOFRAGI : Communiqué de mise à disposition du reporting mensuel
PU
20/08SOFRAGI : Mise à disposition de l'attestation du CAC sur la composition de l'act..
GL
13/08SOFRAGI : Communiqué de mise à disposition du reporting mensuel
PU
13/07SOFRAGI : Mise à disposition de l'actif net au 30/06/18
GL
13/07SOFRAGI : Communiqué de mise à disposition de l'inventaire de l'actif net au 30/..
GL
13/07SOFRAGI : Mise à disposition des risques financiers au 30/06/18
GL
12/07SOFRAGI : Descriptif du programme de rachat d'actions
GL
05/07SOFRAGI : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité au 30/06/18
GL
19/06SOFRAGI : Communiqué des réponses du CA aux questions écrites de la Financière T..
GL
Tendances analyse technique SOFRAGI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Henri Ghosn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Claude Guimiot Independent Director
Philippe Taffin Director
Laurence Mitrovic Director
Nelly Bertrand Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SOFRAGI-4.79%0
BLACKROCK-7.57%76 455
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-3.60%52 307
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.68%32 952
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION6.47%23 934
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-12.24%21 002
