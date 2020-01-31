Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  SP Croissance P       FR0000987703

SP CROISSANCE P
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 05/03
62.45 EUR   +0.13%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par SCHELCHER PRINCE GESTION
L'objectif du FCP est de rechercher une performance, à moyen terme, régulière et supérieure à celle mesurée par l'indice composite suivant : 50% Euro Stoxx 50®1 NR (code Bloomberg NR SX5T) 50% Bloomberg Barclays EuroAgg Treasury 3-5 Year TR Index Value Unhedged (code bloomberg = LET3TREU).
Performances du fonds : SP Croissance P
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 05-03-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -3.25% -3.34% -1.79% -2.53% -4.61% -2.56% -
Catégorie -3.05% -3.11% -1.36% 0.44% 2.94% 3.38% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
SP Croissance GP-3.13%0.00%NC0M EUR1.2%
SP Croissance P-3.25%-2.56%143M EUR2%
SP Croissance I-3.12%0.62%1M EUR1.2%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Modérée
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
1ST SICAV - Italy I EUR Acc-5.65%0.00%NC0 M EUR
1ST SICAV - Italy R EUR Acc-5.57%0.00%NC0 M EUR
2P Invest Multi Asset Euro Equities I-9.30%0.00%NC0 M EUR
2P Invest Multi Asset Euro Equities R-9.16%0.00%NC0 M EUR
3F Generation Acc0.04%17.83%NC37 M EUR
Abanca Gestión Decidido FI-3.63%-1.09%NC0 M EUR
ACATIS ELM Konzept-4.69%-13.34%NC0 M EUR
Actions 50 D-2.24%8.15%NC85 M EUR
Activalor C-4.50%-0.41%NC0 M EUR
Activalor D-4.50%-0.41%NC9 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Schelcher Prince Gestion
Date de création 11-01-1988

Gérant Depuis
Not Disclosed 01-07-2018
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 11-01-1988
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Modérée
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark -EURO STOXX 50 NR EUR 50%
-BBgBarc Euro Agg Treasury 3-5 Yr TR EUR 50%
Actifs nets de la part 143 M EUR au 29-02-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Mazars
Volatilité au 31-01-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 7.24%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.2
Performance moyenne 3 ans -2.56%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group