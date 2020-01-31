Stratégie du fonds géré par SCHELCHER PRINCE GESTION L'objectif du FCP est de rechercher une performance, à moyen terme, régulière et supérieure à celle mesurée par l'indice composite suivant : 50% Euro Stoxx 50®1 NR (code Bloomberg NR SX5T) 50% Bloomberg Barclays EuroAgg Treasury 3-5 Year TR Index Value Unhedged (code bloomberg = LET3TREU).

Performances du fonds : SP Croissance P

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 05-03-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -3.25% -3.34% -1.79% -2.53% -4.61% -2.56% - Catégorie -3.05% -3.11% -1.36% 0.44% 2.94% 3.38% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais SP Croissance GP -3.13% 0.00% NC 0M EUR 1.2% SP Croissance P -3.25% -2.56% 143M EUR 2% SP Croissance I -3.12% 0.62% 1M EUR 1.2%

