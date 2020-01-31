|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par SCHELCHER PRINCE GESTION
L'objectif du FCP est de rechercher une performance, à moyen terme, régulière et supérieure à celle mesurée par l'indice composite suivant : 50% Euro Stoxx 50®1 NR (code Bloomberg NR SX5T) 50% Bloomberg Barclays EuroAgg Treasury 3-5 Year TR Index Value Unhedged (code bloomberg = LET3TREU).
|
|Performances du fonds : SP Croissance P
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 05-03-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-3.25%
|-3.34%
|-1.79%
|-2.53%
|-4.61%
|-2.56%
| -
|Catégorie
|
-3.05%
|
-3.11%
|
-1.36%
|
0.44%
|
2.94%
|
3.38%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Modérée
|
|
|
|
|
Gérant
|
Depuis
|Not Disclosed
| 01-07-2018
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|11-01-1988
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Modérée
|
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
|
Benchmark
|-EURO STOXX 50 NR EUR 50%
-BBgBarc Euro Agg Treasury 3-5 Yr TR EUR 50%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|143 M EUR au 29-02-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Mazars
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|7.24%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.2
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-2.56%