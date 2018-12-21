Connexion
S.T.DUPONT : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 septembre 2018

21/12/2018 | 17:59

21 décembre 2018

RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL AU 30 SEPTEMBRE 2018

Le rapport semestriel au 30 septembre 2018 de la société S.T.Dupont est désormais en ligne sur le site internet de S.T.Dupont  (www.st-dupont.com).

Il est également disponible au siège social de la société : S.T.Dupont, 92 Boulevard du Montparnasse, 75014 PARIS.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: S.T.DUPONT via Globenewswire
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Alain Crevet Chairman-Management Board
Mounir Moufarrige Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanh Guzelian Director-Finance and Administrative
Marie Fournier Member-Supervisory Board
Teresa Tideman Member-Supervisory Board
