Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Steinhoff International Holdings NV

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV

(SNHJ)
  Rapport  
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 11/07
1.27 ZAR   +0.79%
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Agenda economique du vendredi 12 juillet
RE
11/07Agenda economique monde jusqu'au 31 juillet
RE
Steinhoff International : Agenda economique du vendredi 12 juillet

0
12/07/2019 | 06:00

    ** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
    
 PARIS :
 - 08h45 Créations d'entreprises / juin
    
 PEKIN :
 - Balance commerciale / juin
    
 BRUXELLES :
 - 11h00 Production industrielle en zone euro / mai
    
 WASHINGTON :
 - 14h30 Prix à la production / juin

    
       SOCIÉTÉS :
    
 PARIS :
 - Groupe ADP          / trafic de juin    
  
 JOHANNESBOURG :
 - Steinhoff          / résultats semestriels
 
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------    
  Les informations économiques et financières en français         
  LE POINT sur les marchés européens                                  
  La BOURSE DE PARIS                                                      
  Les VALEURS DU JOUR à Paris                                        
  LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
GROUPE ADP 0.50%159.8 Cours en temps réel.-3.44%
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV 0.79%1.27 Cours en clôture.-27.43%
Toute l'actualité sur STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
06:00STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Agenda economique du vendredi 12 juillet
RE
