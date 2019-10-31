Connexion
Subsea 7

SUBSEA 7

(SUBC)
Subsea 7 : Awarded contract offshore Taiwan

31/10/2019 | 15:01

Subsea 7 today announced the award of a sizeable(1) contract for Seaway 7, Subsea 7's Renewables and Heavy Lifting business unit, from Jan de Nul for the Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm project in Taiwan.
The contract scope includes the transportation, pre-piling and installation of 47 jacket foundations for wind turbines. Seaway 7 will execute the work in 2020 and 2021 using the heavy lift vessels Seaway Yudin and Seaway Strashnov.

Steph McNeill, SVP Subsea 7 Renewables & Heavy Lifting, said: 'We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue to support the Jan De Nul Group in the development of the Formosa 1 and Formosa 2 wind farms in Taiwan. This contract builds upon our significant capability in the installation of large foundations in the offshore wind industry and increases our experience in the Taiwanese renewable energy sector.'

(1) Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between USD 50 million and USD 150 million.

La Sté Subsea 7 SA a publié ce contenu, le 31 octobre 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le31 octobre 2019 14:00:04 UTC.

Données financières (USD)
CA 2019 3 920 M
EBIT 2019 103 M
Résultat net 2019 52,7 M
Trésorerie 2019 343 M
Rendement 2019 1,88%
PER 2019 54,8x
PER 2020 22,1x
VE / CA2019 0,64x
VE / CA2020 0,54x
Capitalisation 2 851 M
Graphique SUBSEA 7
Durée : Période :
Subsea 7 : Graphique analyse technique Subsea 7 | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SUBSEA 7
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Objectif de cours Moyen 13,34  $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,54  $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 89,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 39,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -13,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jean P. Cahuzac Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kristian Siem Chairman
John Evans Chief Operating Officer
Ricardo Horacio Rosa Chief Financial Officer
Dod A. Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SUBSEA 77.38%2 840
WORLEY LIMITED20.75%4 922
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING16.12%3 691
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY21.31%3 132
BW OFFSHORE125.28%1 493
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 475
