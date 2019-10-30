Suez : Présentation résultats trimestriels 9M 2019 (en anglais)
30/10/2019 | 09:21
9M 2019
Financial Results
30th October 2019
9M 2019 Financial Results
Key financials 9M 2019
Solid revenue growth, improved profitability and lower leverage
In €m
9M 2018
9M 2019
Gross
Organic
Gross
Excl. FX
excl. IFRS16
at constant reporting standards
Revenue
12,697
13,127
+3.4%
+3.2%
+3.4%
+2.7%
EBITDA
2,048
2,330
+13.8%
+1.1%
+1.8%
+1.3%
% Revenue
16.1%
17.8%
EBIT
963
1,016
+5.6%
+4.2%
+4.5%
+4.2%
% Revenue
7.6%
7.7%
9M 2018
Gross
9M 2019
at constant
excl. IFRS16
reporting standards
Net debt
9,335
10,600
-1.1%
Net debt / EBITDA
3.4x
3.3x(1)
-0.1x
Impacts of first application of IFRS 16 (from Jan. 1st, 2019):
+€238m on EBITDA
+€10m on EBIT
+€1,367m on Net Debt +0.1x on ND/EBITDA
Revenue up +3.2% on an organic basis
Positive contribution from all divisions
Revenue in €m
+3.2% organic
13,127
12,697
+90
(61)
+30
+212
+82
+72
+5
FX
Scope
Water
R&R
International
WTS
Other(2)
Europe
Europe (1)
9M 2018
9M 2019
(1) Recycling & Recovery
(2) Mainly SUEZ Consulting
EBIT up +4.2% on an organic basis
Solid operational performance
EBIT in €m
1,016
963
+4.2% organic
+3
+10
0
+40
EBIT Margin
7.6%
FX
IFRS 16
Scope
Organic
impact
EBIT Margin
7.7%
9M 2018
9M 2019
