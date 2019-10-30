Connexion
Suez : Présentation résultats trimestriels 9M 2019 (en anglais)

30/10/2019 | 09:21

9M 2019

Financial Results

30th October 2019

9M 2019 Financial Results

2 I 9M 2019 Results | 30th October 2019

Key financials 9M 2019

Solid revenue growth, improved profitability and lower leverage

In €m

9M 2018

9M 2019

Gross

Organic

Gross

Excl. FX

excl. IFRS16

at constant reporting standards

Revenue

12,697

13,127

+3.4%

+3.2%

+3.4%

+2.7%

EBITDA

2,048

2,330

+13.8%

+1.1%

+1.8%

+1.3%

% Revenue

16.1%

17.8%

EBIT

963

1,016

+5.6%

+4.2%

+4.5%

+4.2%

% Revenue

7.6%

7.7%

9M 2018

Gross

9M 2019

at constant

excl. IFRS16

reporting standards

Net debt

9,335

10,600

-1.1%

Net debt / EBITDA

3.4x

3.3x(1)

-0.1x

Impacts of first application of IFRS 16 (from Jan. 1st, 2019):

+€238m on EBITDA

+€10m on EBIT

+€1,367m on Net Debt +0.1x on ND/EBITDA

3 | 9M 2019 Results | 30th October 2019 (1) At constant reporting standards

Revenue up +3.2% on an organic basis

Positive contribution from all divisions

Revenue in €m

+3.2% organic

13,127

12,697

+90

(61)

+30

+212

+82

+72

+5

FX

Scope

Water

R&R

International

WTS

Other(2)

Europe

Europe (1)

9M 2018

9M 2019

(1) Recycling & Recovery

(2) Mainly SUEZ Consulting

4 I 9M 2019 Results | 30th October 2019

EBIT up +4.2% on an organic basis

Solid operational performance

EBIT in €m

1,016

963

+4.2% organic

+3

+10

0

+40

EBIT Margin

7.6%

FX

IFRS 16

Scope

Organic

impact

EBIT Margin

7.7%

9M 2018

9M 2019

5 I 9M 2019 Results | 30th October 2019

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

La Sté Suez SA a publié ce contenu, le 30 octobre 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le30 octobre 2019 08:20:00 UTC.

