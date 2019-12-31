The Sycomore Eco Solutions sub-fund (denominated in EUR) aims to achieve a significant performance over a minimum investment horizon of five years, through a rigorous selection of stocks of companies whose business model, products, services, or production process are characterised by the challenges of energy transition, such as energy efficiency, eco-design and sustainable development. These stocks, which at all times represent at least 80% of net assets, are selected from global equity markets, without any sector or capitalisation constraints, based on fundamental analysis. The aim of this stock selection process is to identify quality companies whose market price does not reflect the intrinsic value assessed by the management team, and includes non-financial criteria, so as to favour companies whose ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) criteria reflect the search for sustainable growth.