|Stratégie du fonds géré par TALENCE GESTION
Dans le cadre d'une gestion actions discrétionnaire, le FCP a pour objectif d'obtenir une performance annualisée supérieure à celle de l'indice CAC Small Net Return (dividendes réinvestis), sur la durée de placement recommandée (5 ans).
|Performances du fonds : Talence Sélection PME AC
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 09-06-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-13.65%
|+13.04%
|+6.71%
|-6.69%
|-13.36%
|-26.33%
|+39.44%
|Catégorie
|
-27.72%
|
14.87%
|
3.03%
|
-25.96%
|
-24.13%
|
-38.81%
|
-
|Indice
|
-14.38%
|8.55%
|8.32%
|-12.8%
|
-7.78%
|
-12.49%
|
-
|
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|OUI
|Date de création
|06-01-2014
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions de la zone Euro
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|France
|
Benchmark
|Euronext Paris CAC Small NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|13 M EUR au 30-04-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Société Fiduciaire Paul Brunier
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|20.53%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.42
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-26.33%