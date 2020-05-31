Stratégie du fonds géré par TALENCE GESTION Dans le cadre d'une gestion actions discrétionnaire, le FCP a pour objectif d'obtenir une performance annualisée supérieure à celle de l'indice CAC Small Net Return (dividendes réinvestis), sur la durée de placement recommandée (5 ans).

Performances du fonds : Talence Sélection PME AC

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 09-06-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -13.65% +13.04% +6.71% -6.69% -13.36% -26.33% +39.44% Catégorie -27.72% 14.87% 3.03% -25.96% -24.13% -38.81% - Indice -14.38% 8.55% 8.32% -12.8% -7.78% -12.49% -

