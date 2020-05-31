Connexion
Talence Sélection PME AC       FR0011653500

TALENCE SÉLECTION PME AC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 09/06
139.44 EUR   -1.17%
 Synthèse Performances Graphiques Composition Caractéristiques Publications officielles 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par TALENCE GESTION
Dans le cadre d'une gestion actions discrétionnaire, le FCP a pour objectif d'obtenir une performance annualisée supérieure à celle de l'indice CAC Small Net Return (dividendes réinvestis), sur la durée de placement recommandée (5 ans).
Performances du fonds : Talence Sélection PME AC
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 09-06-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -13.65% +13.04% +6.71% -6.69% -13.36% -26.33% +39.44%
Catégorie -27.72% 14.87% 3.03% -25.96% -24.13% -38.81% -
Indice -14.38% 8.55% 8.32% -12.8% -7.78% -12.49% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Talence Sélection PME AC-13.65%-26.33%13M EUR2.35%
Talence Sélection PME NC-12.78%-20.80%18M EUR0.1%
Talence Sélection PME IC-13.22%0.00%NC3M EUR1.25%
Talence Sélection PME CS-13.35%0.00%NC1M EUR1.4%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Talence Gestion
Date de création 06-01-2014

Gérant Depuis
Régis Lefort 06-01-2014
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 OUI
Date de création 06-01-2014
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions de la zone Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
Zone d'investissement France
Benchmark Euronext Paris CAC Small NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 13 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Société Fiduciaire Paul Brunier
Volatilité au 31-05-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 20.53%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.42
Performance moyenne 3 ans -26.33%
