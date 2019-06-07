Connexion
TERREÏS

(TER)
Terreïs : TERREÏS announces the filing of a public share buyback tender offer project following the disposal of a property portfolio for a price of 1.7 billion euros

07/06/2019 | 17:05

TERREÏS announces today the filing of a public share buyback tender offer (OPRA) following the effective realisation of the disposal of a property portfolio comprising 28 real estate assets in favour of entities controlled or managed by Swiss Life Asset Managers.

As part of the OPRA, the price offered to shareholders has been set at 34.62 euros for ordinary shares and 38.34 euros for preference share, after taking into account the Distributions (as defined below), coupon detached.

The effective realization of the disposal announced on May 28, 2019 will be followed by the payment of a dividend representing a total amount of 25.38 euros per ordinary share and 25.56 euros per preference share (the Distributions).

Taking into account the payment of the Distributions referred to above and the price offered in the context of the OPRA, TERREÏS minority shareholders will receive 60.00 euros per ordinary share and 63.90 euros per preference share.

Prior to the opening of the OPRA, the AMF will publish an opening and calendar notice, and Euronext Paris will publish a notice presenting the terms and conditions as well as the calendar of the OPRA.

The Distributions will be detached on June 27, 2019 and the effective payment of the Distributions should occur on July 3, 2019. The settlement-and-delivery of shares tendered to the OPRA is expected on July 25, 2019 as per the indicative calendar of the OPRA .

All information relative to the OPRA is detailed in the projet de note d'information (in French language) available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Terreïs (www.terreis.fr).

Contact: Fabrice Paget-Domet, Chief Executive Officer - Tel: +33 (0)1 82 00 95 23

About TERREÏS (www.terreis.fr) - ISIN: FR0010407049 - Ticker symbol: TER

TERREÏS is a real estate company where the assets consist of offices and retail premises that are primarily located in Paris. TERREÏS has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since December 2006, and has been included in Compartment B since January 2012. The Group has opted for the status of listed property investment company (“SIIC”) since 1st January 2007.


Information réglementée
Informations privilégiées :
- Autres communiqués
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF :
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-58766-terreis-cp-2019-06-07-english.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2019 ActusNews
