TESSENDERLO GROUP

(TESB)
09/04 17:38:26
26.35 EUR   -1.86%
Tessenderlo : Itinerary to Tessenderlo Group HQ

10/04/2020 | 09:21

Tessenderlo Group

Administra�ve Headquarters

ACCESS MAP

Rue du Trône - Troonstraat 130, 1050 Brussels, Belgium

Tel: +32 2 639 18 11

Fax: +32 2 639 19 02 www.tessenderlogroup.com

Central Sta�on

M

M Parc/Park

M Arts-Loi /Kunst-Wet

Ravenstein

P

R20

Rue

la Loi

Rue

de

Rue

des

alais

Midi Sta�on M

R20

Place Royale

Rue

de

M Trône/Troon

Rue

du

Namur

Rue

du

T

M Porte de Namur/Naamsepoort

rône

Rue Beliard

Luxembourg

Rued'Idalie

Quar�er Léopold

Luxembourg Sta�on

M Louise/Louiza

v A

. Louise

Place Stéphanie

Chée

de

avre

Chaussée

d'Ixelles

W

de

aix

Royal

Rue P

la

K

du

Prince

Prince

du

RueRue

Albert

Rue

eyenveld

de

Dublin

Rue

Chée de

Wavre

Star�ng from the Brussels ring road R20 which is located around the city centre of Brussels

From theinner ring road R20, take the exit "Belliard" and follow "Boulevard du Régent - Regentlaan" un�l you reach the "Place du Trône - Troonplein" and turn le� onto "Rue du Trône - Troonstraat"(at the ING building). Our headquarters are located on the le� at No 130.

A12

E19

Antwerpen

Amsterdam

Antwerpen

E40

London

Brussels Airport

Oostende

E40

Gent

North Sta�on

Köln

Liège

Central Sta�on

Luxembourg Sta�on

Leuven

Midi Sta�on

r

R0

Rueoonst

Tr

R0

duT aat

Ring road

rône

Ring road

E411

E19

Luxembourg

Namur

Paris

Lille

Mons

From the outer ring road R20, take the exit "Troon-Trône", cross all lanes to get to the right lane. Turn right at the trafﬁc lights (at the ING building), onto "Rue du Trône - Troonstraat". Our headquarters are located on the le� at No 130.

Visitors can use our underground car park which is located just around the corner, next to the entrance at "212, Chaussée de Wavre - Waversesteenweg". Reserva�on is required.

GPS COORDINATES

Troonstraat 130 (Main entrance) : 50.83591, 4.3716

Waversesteenweg 212 (Car park): 50.8360119, 4.372093

TRAIN

From the railway sta�on "Bruxelles-Luxembourg", it is a 5 minute walk to our headquarters.

BUS

  • Bus 34, stop "Idalie"
  • Bus 38, stop "Idalie"
  • Bus 80, stop "Idalie"
  • Bus 95, stop "Idalie"

SUBWAY

Line 2 - stop "Trône-Troon" - exit "Rue du Luxembourg - Luxemburgstraat " - Cross the "Rue du Luxembourg - Luxemburgstraat" and turn le� onto "rue du Trône - Troonstraat".

Located near the Brussels city centre, our headquarters are easily accessible by bicycle. Villo Bike Rental sta�ons can be found at the railway sta�on "Bruxelles- Luxembourg" or near the metro sta�on "Trône -Troon" at "Rue du Luxembourg- Luxemburgstraat". Our facili�es oﬀer a secure bicycle parking.

La Sté Tessenderlo Group NV a publié ce contenu, le 10 avril 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le10 avril 2020 07:20:18 UTC.

