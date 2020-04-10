Tessenderlo : Itinerary to Tessenderlo Group HQ

From the outer ring road R20, take the exit "Troon-Trône", cross all lanes to get to the right lane. Turn right at the trafﬁc lights (at the ING building), onto "Rue du Trône - Troonstraat". Our headquarters are located on the le� at No 130.

Visitors can use our underground car park which is located just around the corner, next to the entrance at "212, Chaussée de Wavre - Waversesteenweg". Reserva�on is required.

GPS COORDINATES

Troonstraat 130 (Main entrance) : 50.83591, 4.3716

Waversesteenweg 212 (Car park): 50.8360119, 4.372093

TRAIN

From the railway sta�on "Bruxelles-Luxembourg", it is a 5 minute walk to our headquarters.

BUS

Bus 34 , stop "Idalie"

, stop "Idalie" Bus 38 , stop "Idalie"

, stop "Idalie" Bus 80 , stop "Idalie"

, stop "Idalie" Bus 95 , stop "Idalie"

SUBWAY

Line 2 - stop "Trône-Troon" - exit "Rue du Luxembourg - Luxemburgstraat " - Cross the "Rue du Luxembourg - Luxemburgstraat" and turn le� onto "rue du Trône - Troonstraat".

Located near the Brussels city centre, our headquarters are easily accessible by bicycle. Villo Bike Rental sta�ons can be found at the railway sta�on "Bruxelles- Luxembourg" or near the metro sta�on "Trône -Troon" at "Rue du Luxembourg- Luxemburgstraat". Our facili�es oﬀer a secure bicycle parking.