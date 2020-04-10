Tessenderlo : Itinerary to Tessenderlo Group HQ

Rue du Trône - Troonstraat 130, 1050 Brussels, Belgium
Tel: +32 2 639 18 11
Fax: +32 2 639 19 02 www.tessenderlogroup.com
Star�ng from the Brussels ring road R20 which is located around the city centre of Brussels
From theinner ring road R20, take the exit "Belliard" and follow "Boulevard du Régent - Regentlaan" un�l you reach the "Place du Trône - Troonplein" and turn le� onto "Rue du Trône - Troonstraat"(at the ING building). Our headquarters are located on the le� at No 130.
A12
E19
Antwerpen
Amsterdam
Antwerpen
E40
London
Brussels Airport
Oostende
E40
Gent
North Sta�on
Köln
Liège
Central Sta�on
Luxembourg Sta�on
Leuven
Midi Sta�on
r
R0
Rueoonst
Tr
R0
duT aat
Ring road
rône
Ring road
E411
E19
Luxembourg
Namur
Paris
Lille
Mons
From the outer ring road R20, take the exit "Troon-Trône", cross all lanes to get to the right lane. Turn right at the trafﬁc lights (at the ING building), onto "Rue du Trône - Troonstraat". Our headquarters are located on the le� at No 130.
Visitors can use our underground car park which is located just around the corner, next to the entrance at "212, Chaussée de Wavre - Waversesteenweg". Reserva�on is required.
From the railway sta�on "Bruxelles-Luxembourg", it is a 5 minute walk to our headquarters.
BUS
Bus 34, stop "Idalie"
Bus 38, stop "Idalie"
Bus 80, stop "Idalie"
Bus 95, stop "Idalie"
SUBWAY
Line 2 - stop "Trône-Troon" - exit "Rue du Luxembourg - Luxemburgstraat " - Cross the "Rue du Luxembourg - Luxemburgstraat" and turn le� onto "rue du Trône - Troonstraat".
Located near the Brussels city centre, our headquarters are easily accessible by bicycle. Villo Bike Rental sta�ons can be found at the railway sta�on "Bruxelles- Luxembourg" or near the metro sta�on "Trône -Troon" at "Rue du Luxembourg- Luxemburgstraat". Our facili�es oﬀer a secure bicycle parking.
La Sté Tessenderlo Group NV a publié ce contenu, le 10 avril 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées. Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le10 avril 2020 07:20:18 UTC.