Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Tikehau Income Cross Assets P       FR0011530948

TIKEHAU INCOME CROSS ASSETS P
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture  - 08/04
619.27 EUR   +0.80%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par TIKEHAU INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion de la SICAV est d'obtenir, sur la durée minimum de placement recommandée de 5 ans, une performance nette supérieure à celle de l'indicateur référence suivant : 25% Eurostoxx 50 NR calculé dividendes réinvestis (code Bloomberg : SX5T INDEX) + 25% EONIA capitalisé + 25% indice BofA Merrill Lynch Euro High Yield Constrained (code Bloomberg HEC0 Index) calculé coupons réinvestis + 25% indice indice BofA Merrill Lynch Euro Corporate (code Bloomberg ER00 Index) calculé coupons réinvestis.
Performances du fonds : Tikehau Income Cross Assets P
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-04-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -6.59% -3.6% -6.61% -3.78% -0.88% +4.34% +23.85%
Catégorie -12.18% -4.34% -12.83% -8.98% -7.42% -4.82% -
Plus
Exposition sectorielle au 29-02-2020
Plus
Exposition par type d'actif au 29-02-2020
Long Court Nets
Liquidités 90.49% 44.33% 46.16%
Actions 60.5% 19.49% 41.01%
Obligations 7.15% 0% 7.15%
Autres 5.67% 0% 5.67%
Convertibles 0.01% 0% 0.01%
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Tikehau Income Cross Assets P-6.59%4.34%600M EUR1.6%
Tikehau Income Cross Assets I-6.52%5.28%291M EUR1.3%
Tikehau Income Cross Assets F-6.55%0.00%NC73M EUR1.4%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Flexible - International
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
(LF) FoF ESG Focus Private Banking-10.18%-7.58%NC0 M EUR
1 Kessler Global FI11.56%-9.30%NC0 M EUR
1A Global Value-12.13%-0.93%NC0 M EUR
21 Gestion Active-11.20%-6.58%NC22 M EUR
2i Sélection-20.76%-12.92%NC83 M EUR
5i Invest C EUR-17.98%0.00%NC16 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Monviso I-4.41%-5.09%NC0 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Monviso R-4.73%-8.41%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Kapitalgewinn Glb A-24.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Kapitalgewinn Glb I-21.48%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Tikehau Investment Management
Date de création 09-12-2013

Gérant Depuis
Vincent Mercadier 01-04-2014
Romain Friedman 30-11-2016
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 09-12-2013
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark -ICE BofA Euro Corporate TR EUR 25%
-EURO STOXX 50 NR EUR 25%
-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 25%
-ICE BofA EUR HY Constnd TR EUR 25%
Actifs nets de la part 600 M EUR au 31-03-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young & Autres
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 31-03-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 4.58%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.25
Performance moyenne 3 ans 4.34%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group