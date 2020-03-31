Stratégie du fonds géré par TIKEHAU INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L'objectif de gestion de la SICAV est d'obtenir, sur la durée minimum de placement recommandée de 5 ans, une performance nette supérieure à celle de l'indicateur référence suivant : 25% Eurostoxx 50 NR calculé dividendes réinvestis (code Bloomberg : SX5T INDEX) + 25% EONIA capitalisé + 25% indice BofA Merrill Lynch Euro High Yield Constrained (code Bloomberg HEC0 Index) calculé coupons réinvestis + 25% indice indice BofA Merrill Lynch Euro Corporate (code Bloomberg ER00 Index) calculé coupons réinvestis.

Performances du fonds : Tikehau Income Cross Assets P

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-04-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -6.59% -3.6% -6.61% -3.78% -0.88% +4.34% +23.85% Catégorie -12.18% -4.34% -12.83% -8.98% -7.42% -4.82% -

Exposition sectorielle au 29-02-2020

Exposition par type d'actif au 29-02-2020 Long Court Nets Liquidités 90.49% 44.33% 46.16% Actions 60.5% 19.49% 41.01% Obligations 7.15% 0% 7.15% Autres 5.67% 0% 5.67% Convertibles 0.01% 0% 0.01%

