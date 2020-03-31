|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par TIKEHAU INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion de la SICAV est d'obtenir, sur la durée minimum de placement recommandée de 5 ans, une performance nette supérieure à celle de l'indicateur référence suivant : 25% Eurostoxx 50 NR calculé dividendes réinvestis (code Bloomberg : SX5T INDEX) + 25% EONIA capitalisé + 25% indice BofA Merrill Lynch Euro High Yield Constrained (code Bloomberg HEC0 Index) calculé coupons réinvestis + 25% indice indice BofA Merrill Lynch Euro Corporate (code Bloomberg ER00 Index) calculé coupons réinvestis.
|
|Performances du fonds : Tikehau Income Cross Assets P
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-04-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-6.59%
|-3.6%
|-6.61%
|-3.78%
|-0.88%
|+4.34%
|+23.85%
|Catégorie
|
-12.18%
|
-4.34%
|
-12.83%
|
-8.98%
|
-7.42%
|
-4.82%
|
-
|
|
|Exposition sectorielle au 29-02-2020
|
|
|
|Exposition par type d'actif au 29-02-2020
|
|
|
|
|Long
|Court
|Nets
|Liquidités
|90.49%
|44.33%
|46.16%
|Actions
|60.5%
|19.49%
|41.01%
|Obligations
|7.15%
|0%
|7.15%
|Autres
|5.67%
|0%
|5.67%
|Convertibles
|0.01%
|0%
|0.01%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|09-12-2013
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Flexible - International
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|-ICE BofA Euro Corporate TR EUR 25%
-EURO STOXX 50 NR EUR 25%
-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 25%
-ICE BofA EUR HY Constnd TR EUR 25%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|600 M EUR au 31-03-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Ernst & Young & Autres
Boîte de style Morningstar
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|4.58%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.25
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|4.34%