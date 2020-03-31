|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par TOCQUEVILLE FINANCE
L'objectif du FCP Tocqueville Gold est d'obtenir à long terme une performance supérieure à celle de l'indice XXAU converti en euros, par des investissements en titres de sociétés spécialisées sur l'or et les métaux précieux.
|
|Performances du fonds : Tocqueville Gold P
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-04-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+13.36%
|+45.79%
|+16.29%
|+24.14%
|+55.74%
|+22.89%
|+63.64%
|Catégorie
|
10.21%
|
33.34%
|
11.47%
|
19.94%
|
50.64%
|
33.25%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Métaux Précieux
|
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|15-09-2008
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions internationales
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Secteur Métaux Précieux
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|XXAU 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|47 M EUR au 31-03-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Constantin et Associés
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|24.74%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.21
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|22.89%