Stratégie du fonds géré par TOCQUEVILLE FINANCE L'objectif du FCP Tocqueville Gold est d'obtenir à long terme une performance supérieure à celle de l'indice XXAU converti en euros, par des investissements en titres de sociétés spécialisées sur l'or et les métaux précieux.

Performances du fonds : Tocqueville Gold P

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-04-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +13.36% +45.79% +16.29% +24.14% +55.74% +22.89% +63.64% Catégorie 10.21% 33.34% 11.47% 19.94% 50.64% 33.25% -

