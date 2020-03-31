Connexion
Tocqueville Gold P       FR0010649772

TOCQUEVILLE GOLD P
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture  - 29/04
163.64 EUR   +0.76%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par TOCQUEVILLE FINANCE
L'objectif du FCP Tocqueville Gold est d'obtenir à long terme une performance supérieure à celle de l'indice XXAU converti en euros, par des investissements en titres de sociétés spécialisées sur l'or et les métaux précieux.
Performances du fonds : Tocqueville Gold P
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-04-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +13.36% +45.79% +16.29% +24.14% +55.74% +22.89% +63.64%
Catégorie 10.21% 33.34% 11.47% 19.94% 50.64% 33.25% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Tocqueville Gold P13.36%22.89%47M EUR2%
Tocqueville Gold I13.73%26.64%9M EUR1%
Tocqueville Gold I-N13.74%26.64%19M EUR1%
Tocqueville Gold I-N USD13.74%26.62%2M USD1%
Tocqueville Gold S12.85%0.00%NC0M EUR1.1%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Métaux Précieux
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AAZ Prestige Or5.39%6.07%NC4 M EUR
ALTA GOLD-15.22%-13.88%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Actions Or ESR18.30%40.95%NC27 M EUR
Amundi Actions Or OC18.11%46.01%NC84 M EUR
Amundi Actions Or PC18.24%40.73%NC15 M EUR
Amundi Actions Or RC18.58%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Fds CPR Global Gold Mines AE-C18.15%39.63%NC16 M EUR
Amundi Fds CPR Global Gold Mines AE-D18.16%39.63%NC4 M EUR
Amundi Fds CPR Global Gold Mines IE18.49%43.82%NC18 M EUR
Amundi Fds CPR Global Gold Mines ME-C18.53%43.82%NC36 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Gestion
Société de gestion Tocqueville Finance
Date de création 15-09-2008

Gérant Depuis
John Hathaway 15-09-2008
Douglas Groh 01-01-2012
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 15-09-2008
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Métaux Précieux
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark XXAU 100%
Actifs nets de la part 47 M EUR au 31-03-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services
Commisaire aux comptes Constantin et Associés
Volatilité au 31-03-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 24.74%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.21
Performance moyenne 3 ans 22.89%
