TPSH : & BOREAL SERONT AU PSA_FACTORY BOOSTER DAY POUR LE CHALLENGE N°5

OUR TCAM128-65 CAMERA TO THE CHALLENGE N°#5 : How to reduce destructive testing effort for MAG Weld seams?

OPEL-PLANT KAISERLAUTERN NEED:

Improvement of efforts for Quality Assurance and related Testing Methods for Mag Welding Seams Focus on Car Chassis Part Production in Opel-Plant Kaiserslautern.

TARGET OF THIS DEMONSTRATION:

The TPSH Camera is a New method how to analyse the melt during automatic production in welding cells.

Monitoring of welding process including data recording for further Big data and Industry operation.

Application proposal for all Gas Metal Arc Welding Processes - Mig/MAG

PERPECTIVES:

Pilot application development for current car-chassis part-production in Opel-Plan Kaiserslautern.

Testing of the system capabilities due to:

- Improvement of quality assurance processes

- Improvement of testing efforts and scrap reduction

- Data monotoring and data control during production