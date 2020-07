Trilogiq : FY Operating Loss Widens To 3 Million Euros

July 31 (Reuters) - TRILOGIQ SA:

* WILL COMMUNICATE ON THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 AND ITS PROSPECTS IN SEPTEMBER 2020

* SHARP INCREASE IN CASH POSITION (+ € 2.2M TO € 18.5M) AND DEBT REDUCTION (- € 0.9M) FOR FY

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 2.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 23.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROSS MARGIN RATE INCREASED SLIGHTLY, FROM 59% OF REVENUE AT MARCH 31, 2019 TO 61.4% OF REVENUE AT MARCH 31, 2020