|Stratégie du fonds géré par TWENTY FIRST CAPITAL
The investment objective of the Compartment is to outperform the index CAC Mid & Small net dividend reinvested (the 'CACMS' or the 'Benchmark') through a stock picking approach of the investment in equities.
|Performances du fonds : Twenty First Funds ID France Smidcaps C
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 09-03-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-21.2%
|-19.59%
|-16.79%
|-18.12%
|-19.16%
|-26.46%
|+173.31%
|Catégorie
|
-29.84%
|
-28.08%
|
-28.14%
|
-27.25%
|
-22.99%
|
-34.56%
|
-
|Indice
|
-20.96%
|-21.37%
|-19.5%
|-16.78%
|
-13.24%
|
-6.67%
|
-
|
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|10-09-2019
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|France
|
Benchmark
|CAC Mid & Small 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|53 M EUR au 29-02-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Ernst & Young
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|16.9%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.26
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-26.46%