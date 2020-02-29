Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  Twenty First Funds ID France Smidcaps C       LU1885494549

TWENTY FIRST FUNDS ID FRANCE SMIDCAPS C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 10/03
272.74 EUR   -0.21%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par TWENTY FIRST CAPITAL
The investment objective of the Compartment is to outperform the index CAC Mid & Small net dividend reinvested (the 'CACMS' or the 'Benchmark') through a stock picking approach of the investment in equities.
Performances du fonds : Twenty First Funds ID France Smidcaps C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 09-03-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -21.2% -19.59% -16.79% -18.12% -19.16% -26.46% +173.31%
Catégorie -29.84% -28.08% -28.14% -27.25% -22.99% -34.56% -
Indice -20.96% -21.37% -19.5% -16.78% -13.24% -6.67% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Twenty First Funds ID France Smidcaps C-21.20%-26.46%53M EUR1.95%
Twenty First Funds ID France Smidcaps I-21.09%-24.92%NC0M EUR0%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AAZ Challenger-8.01%-16.64%NC4 M EUR
AAZ Spécial-5.80%-4.90%NC13 M EUR
ACA PME PEA-17.41%-10.62%NC3 M EUR
Actys 1 A/I-13.96%-27.20%NC22 M EUR
Aesope Actions Françaises-13.97%-4.34%NC21 M EUR
Afer-Flore A/I-12.80%-17.14%NC91 M EUR
Agressor-14.94%-22.51%NC0 M EUR
AIS Mandarine Entrepreneurs I-6.11%-1.27%NC4 M EUR
AIS Mandarine Entrepreneurs P-6.34%-4.33%NC77 M EUR
Amilton Small Caps I-13.94%-6.23%NC12 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Twenty First Capital
Date de création 10-09-2019

Gérant Depuis
Marc Reveillaud 10-09-2019
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 10-09-2019
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
Zone d'investissement France
Benchmark CAC Mid & Small 100%
Actifs nets de la part 53 M EUR au 29-02-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch
Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young
Volatilité au 29-02-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 16.9%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.26
Performance moyenne 3 ans -26.46%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group