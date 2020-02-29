Stratégie du fonds géré par TWENTY FIRST CAPITAL The investment objective of the Compartment is to outperform the index CAC Mid & Small net dividend reinvested (the 'CACMS' or the 'Benchmark') through a stock picking approach of the investment in equities.

Performances du fonds : Twenty First Funds ID France Smidcaps C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 09-03-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -21.2% -19.59% -16.79% -18.12% -19.16% -26.46% +173.31% Catégorie -29.84% -28.08% -28.14% -27.25% -22.99% -34.56% - Indice -20.96% -21.37% -19.5% -16.78% -13.24% -6.67% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Twenty First Funds ID France Smidcaps C -21.20% -26.46% 53M EUR 1.95% Twenty First Funds ID France Smidcaps I -21.09% -24.92% NC 0M EUR 0%

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.