U&I Learning

U&I LEARNING

(UNI)
U&I LEARNING : Candidature spontanée
2018U&I LEARNING : UNI-Learning sponsor du Red Hat Forum
2018U&I LEARNING : Candidature spontanée
U&I Learning : Candidature spontanée

01/04/2019

UNI-Learning has developed a unique interactive learning solution, known as FLOWSPARKS®, for companies and businesses all over the world. This flexible learning tool allows anyone to get a head start in knowledge management.
With 2 branches (main office in Ghent-Belgium, an office in Eindhoven-The Netherlands), we are one of the European market leaders in this method of e-Learning. Due to the growing success of our product FLOWSPARKS®, the recent developments in e-Learning and the demand of our international customers, we are looking to expand our team.

Will you help us to further strengthen the position of FLOWSPARKS®? Are you ambitious and do you have a no-nonsense approach? Send your résumé and motivation to jobs@uni-learning.com.

La Sté U&I Learning NV a publié ce contenu, le 01 avril 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le01 avril 2019 08:14:17 UTC.

Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Guy Herregodts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul de Schrijver Chairman
Edwin de Groot Chief Financial Officer
Geert van Cauwenberge Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
U&I LEARNING200.00%0
S&P GLOBAL INC23.90%51 812
RELX1.55%41 948
MOODY'S CORPORATION29.31%34 192
THOMSON REUTERS CORP19.93%29 716
EXPERIAN9.13%24 654
