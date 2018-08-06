Connexion
Umicore : - Acquisition d'actions propres

06/08/2018 | 08:31

En vertu de l'article 207 de l'arrêté royal du 30 janvier 2001 portant exécution du Code des sociétés belge, tel que modifié le 22 décembre 2016, Umicore déclare avoir procédé aux opérations de rachat suivantes d'actions propres sur le marché réglementé Euronext Bruxelles.

Date d'acquisition Nombre d'actions % du total des actions Prix moyen (€) Prix maximum (€) Prix minimum (€)
01/08/2018 90.000 0,04% 51,11 51,84 49,66
02/08/2018 80.000 0,03% 50,84 51,26 50,42
Total de la semaine 170.000 0,07% 50,98 51,84 49,66
Total en 2018 1.958.988 0,80% 49,67 53,32 47,05

Toutes les informations concernant les acquisitions d'actions propres par Umicore sont disponibles ici.

Pour tout complément d'information

Investor Relations

Evelien Goovaerts +32 2 227 78 38                                                    evelien.goovaerts@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe                                               +32 2 227 70 68     eva.behaeghe@umicore.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Umicore via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 3 440 M
EBIT 2018 523 M
Résultat net 2018 344 M
Dette 2018 609 M
Rendement 2018 1,45%
PER 2018 35,76
PER 2019 29,74
VE / CA 2018 3,84x
VE / CA 2019 3,39x
Capitalisation 12 586 M
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
 
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Objectif de cours Moyen 52,6 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,9%
Révisions de BNA
