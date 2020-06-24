Connexion
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : JP Morgan conserve son opinion négative

24/06/2020 | 09:43
JP Morgan conserve son opinion et reste à vendre. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 58 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 2 575 M 2 914 M -
Résultat net 2020 -3 444 M -3 896 M -
Dette nette 2020 26 194 M 29 638 M -
PER 2020 -2,21x
Rendement 2020 8,66%
Capitalisation 7 547 M 8 552 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 13,1x
Nbr Employés 3 561
Flottant 92,3%
Tendances analyse technique UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Objectif de cours Moyen 69,15 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 54,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 172%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -36,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Christophe Cuvillier Group Chief Executive Officer
Colin Dyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jaap L. Tonckens Group Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Collombel Member-Supervisory Board
Jill Granoff Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-61.25%8 552
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)19.01%61 490
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.18.52%38 076
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.3.56%21 117
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-16.79%21 041
SEGRO PLC-0.22%13 344
