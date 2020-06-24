|
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : JP Morgan conserve son opinion négative
24/06/2020 | 09:43
JP Morgan conserve son opinion et reste à vendre. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 58 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
2 575 M
2 914 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-3 444 M
-3 896 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
26 194 M
29 638 M
-
|PER 2020
|-2,21x
|Rendement 2020
|8,66%
|
|Capitalisation
|
7 547 M
8 552 M
-
|VE / CA 2019
|
|VE / CA 2020
|13,1x
|Nbr Employés
|3 561
|Flottant
|92,3%
|
|Graphique UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
69,15 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
54,50 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
172%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
26,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-36,7%