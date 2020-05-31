Stratégie du fonds géré par CRÉDIT MUTUEL ASSET MANAGEMENT Cet OPCVM a pour objectif de gestion la préservation du capital et la réalisation d'une performance égale au marché monétaire (EONIA capitalisé) diminué des frais de gestion réels. En cas de taux particulièrement bas, négatifs ou volatils, la valeur liquidative du fonds peut être amenée à baisser de manière structurelle, ce qui pourrait impacter négativement la performance de votre OPC et compromettrait l'objectif de gestion lié à la préservation du capital.

Performances du fonds : Union + IC

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 25-06-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.16% -0.03% -0.08% -0.16% -0.3% -0.81% - Catégorie -0.29% 0.08% 0.12% -0.3% -0.46% -1.12% - Indice -0.25% -0.04% -0.13% -0.26% -0.51% -1.44% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Union + TC -0.20% 0.00% NC 219M EUR 0.5% Union + IC -0.16% -0.81% 10596M EUR 0.36%

