|Stratégie du fonds géré par CRÉDIT MUTUEL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Cet OPCVM a pour objectif de gestion la préservation du capital et la réalisation d'une performance égale au marché monétaire (EONIA capitalisé) diminué des frais de gestion réels. En cas de taux particulièrement bas, négatifs ou volatils, la valeur liquidative du fonds peut être amenée à baisser de manière structurelle, ce qui pourrait impacter négativement la performance de votre OPC et compromettrait l'objectif de gestion lié à la préservation du capital.
|Performances du fonds : Union + IC
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 25-06-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-0.16%
|-0.03%
|-0.08%
|-0.16%
|-0.3%
|-0.81%
|Catégorie
-0.29%
0.08%
0.12%
-0.3%
-0.46%
-1.12%
|Indice
-0.25%
|-0.04%
|-0.13%
|-0.26%
-0.51%
-1.44%
|Nom
|1er Jan
|3 ans
|Notation
|Taille
|Frais
|Union + TC
|-0.20%
|0.00%
|NC
|219M EUR
|0.5%
|Union + IC
|-0.16%
|-0.81%
|10596M EUR
|0.36%
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|07-07-1995
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie AMF
Fonds monétaires à valeur liquidative variable (VNAV) standard
Catégorie Morningstar
Monétaires EUR
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
Benchmark
|EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|10596 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|0.02%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|8.41
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-0.81%