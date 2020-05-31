Connexion
Union + IC       FR0000009987

UNION + IC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 25/06
189771.82 EUR   --.--%
Stratégie du fonds géré par CRÉDIT MUTUEL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Cet OPCVM a pour objectif de gestion la préservation du capital et la réalisation d'une performance égale au marché monétaire (EONIA capitalisé) diminué des frais de gestion réels. En cas de taux particulièrement bas, négatifs ou volatils, la valeur liquidative du fonds peut être amenée à baisser de manière structurelle, ce qui pourrait impacter négativement la performance de votre OPC et compromettrait l'objectif de gestion lié à la préservation du capital.
Performances du fonds : Union + IC
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 25-06-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -0.16% -0.03% -0.08% -0.16% -0.3% -0.81% -
Catégorie -0.29% 0.08% 0.12% -0.3% -0.46% -1.12% -
Indice -0.25% -0.04% -0.13% -0.26% -0.51% -1.44% -
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Union + TC-0.20%0.00%NC219M EUR0.5%
Union + IC-0.16%-0.81%10596M EUR0.36%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Monétaires EUR
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
Abante Renta Fija Corto Plazo FI-0.25%-1.36%NC0 M EUR
ABN AMRO Euro Treasury C-0.43%-1.52%NC78 M EUR
ABN AMRO Euro Treasury NC-0.39%-1.28%NC37 M EUR
ABN AMRO Euro Treasury SC-0.38%-1.22%NC116 M EUR
Accent Euro Cash Acc-0.76%-0.79%NC0 M EUR
Accent Euro Cash Inc-0.77%-0.79%NC0 M EUR
AEAM Money Market Euro-0.20%-0.92%NC0 M EUR
AEGON Deposito-0.25%-1.39%NC0 M EUR
AG Life Cash Euro-0.34%-2.02%NC0 M EUR
Alifond Garantito-0.88%0.14%NC0 M EUR
Gestion
Société de gestion Crédit Mutuel Asset Management
Date de création 07-07-1995

Gérant Depuis
Laurent Pellicer 07-07-1995
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 07-07-1995
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds monétaires à valeur liquidative variable (VNAV) standard
Catégorie Morningstar Monétaires EUR
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 10596 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 31-05-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 0.02%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 8.41
Performance moyenne 3 ans -0.81%
