Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Union Technologies Informatique Group    FPG   FR0000074197

UNION TECHNOLOGIES INFORMATIQUE GROUP (FPG)
UTI GROUP : RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL AU 30/06/2018

31/08/2018 | 08:01

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE                                                     Paris, le 31 août 2018

UTIGROUP : RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL AU 30/06/2018

Conformément à la réglementation en vigueur, le rapport financier semestriel au 30/06/2018 est disponible sur le site internet d'UTI GROUP : www.uti-group.com

(Données Financières / Documents Financiers / 2018)

Ce document a également été déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) le 31 août 2018

A propos d'UTIGROUP. :

Cotée sur Euronext Paris - Compartiment C, UTIGROUP. est une Société de Services Informatiques, spécialisée depuis toujours dans l'intégration des nouvelles technologies au coeur des systèmes d'information des grandes entreprises. Elle exerce également une activité d'édition et de distribution de progiciels.


Code ISIN : FR0000074197

Pour plus d'informations, vous pouvez en faire la demande au siège social de la société, 68 rue de Villiers - 92532 LEVALLOIS-PERRET CEDEX ou sur www.uti-group.com.

Christian AUMARD

Président Directeur Général

Tél. : 01.41.49.05.10



Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Christian Aumard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Bourras Deputy General Manager-Operations
Mireille Rolland Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Jacqueline Fouet Aumard Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Diane Aumard Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
UNION TECHNOLOGIES INFORMATIQUE GROUP-34.00%0
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.88%133 803
ACCENTURE10.15%113 013
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.57%111 987
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.15%63 009
VMWARE, INC.23.41%60 419
